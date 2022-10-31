The Frights Get Amped Up in Smalton On This Year’s Halloween “Big City Greens” Episode

This year’s Halloween episode of Big City Greens might be the best one yet, as we see the Greens themselves become the fear-inducing creatures chasing down a random, pizza-delivering teen.

Pizza Deliverance

Expecting to see Cricket and the Greens immediately this Halloween episode? Too bad! We instead are brought back to Big City’s delicious pizzeria, Mama Roni’s, where some teens who staff the establishment are bored on a slow night. There, they are watching a movie about a family of country cannibals when they receive an order from a family out in the country. It’s a far drive but nobody wants to go except for one teen girl who wants the big tip.

Of course, the family out in the country ordering that pizza are the Greens, who want some delicious Big City pizza that they can’t get out in the country. Nancy suggests that they just go get pizza from the gas station, prompting aggressive reactions from the rest of the family that give us the first taste of the hypnotic hungry anger that this Pizza can induce in them.

As the teen girl is on her delivery, Gramma is tracking her every move on her phone app, when they discover that she has driven past the home, due to the dark nature of the country roads. This prompts the entire family (and Remy) to run out into the road and try and stop the car. In the darkness of the surrounding corn fields, the driver sees Cricket running at her and has flashbacks of the horror movie she watched before leaving and grows terrified of this family. It doesn’t help that they are hungry and chasing the pizza discussing how much they want to eat it— which the teen assumes they mean that they want to eat HER.

After she crashes her car, she takes her pizza and runs away, discovering Tilly in the woods where she is playing with logs to bide the time until their pizza arrives. Tilly, with her soft nature and warm aura is someone the teen can immediately trust, and she feels safe with Tilly as they seek help. But first, Tilly introduces her to her field of forest dwelling residents (that she made out of logs), before the teen describes who she is running from- Tilly’s family. Now the teen has nowhere to go, and runs into the Green family barn and locks herself in. The family is trying to get to the pizza and starts breaking the door down before Nancy intervenes and explains this is all a big misunderstanding, and the family is not trying to eat the poor girl – just the pizza they ordered.

At the last moment, as she is happily handing the pizza over, she slips in a puddle of Cricket’s drool and launches the pizza into the sky before it comes crashing back down all over her. Nancy calmly tells the girl to “run.” The family gives chase and the girl runs into the back of random pick-up truck and tells the driver to just keep driving. The pizza falls off of her and into the road where the Greens ravenously start eating it off the ground. Nancy thinks this is disgusting too until she too gets a taste of the pizza and agrees that its better than anything they can get in the country.

Horse Girl

Tilly, who loves all animals, has a strange distaste for one type of animal – horses. She doesn’t trust them or how big they are. Too bad Bill has a new horse, Butterscotch. And, as he explains, since she’s a girl horse under four years old, she’s called a Philly. So now he has Tilly and a Philly.

Tilly knows though that with how happy her dad is, she can never let him discover the truth. So, she and seemingly Butterscotch, try to get along.

Elsewhere in the country, Cricket is trying to get a good WiFi signal to try and call his girlfriend, Gabriella, on his tablet. Gramma and Remy seem to having issues as well, with Remy’s tablet frozen on a recent face call with Vasquez while Gramma’s oddly satisfying pie crushing videos stalling long before they get to the satisfying part. Cricket ends up at Patti’s diner in the hopes that this public restaurant his WiFi that he can use. Alas, Patti doesn’t offer Wifi, and insteads suggests patrons “Try Pie.” She believes that diners are a place where family and neighbors should be off their devices and talking with each other. Cricket misconstrues this though, and starts putting his tablet in the pie proper.

Tilly, Bill, and Butterscotch are spending an abundance of time together during the day, and Bill has even arranged a picnic for the trio. Tilly has had enough of this horse though, and decides to try and frame her while Bill’s back is turned, saying she was angry and destroyed the picnic. Bill thinks that the horse was just acting out because she thought the picnic and magical day together were almost over. Well, time to break the news! They’re going to KEEP Butterscotch! As Bill walks off, Tilly is letting off steam to the horse and finally says that she hates horses, but loud enough to a point where her father can hear her. The news is devastating and a series of accidents leads to Bill falling into the river near their picnic site. Now, Tilly must work side by side with Butterscotch to save her dad. They do, and accept that they don’t like each other, despite Bill’s new custom hats showing the three of them.

Cricket has found a cell phone tower and finally can get a good signal on his tablet. Finally, after getting ready to talk to Gabriella all day, he finally can. A simple “hello” will do, until next time.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier seasons and episodes of the series, now streaming on Disney+.