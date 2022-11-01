“Star Wars Rebels” Rewatch: The Crew Meets Hera’s Father and Finds a New Base in Episodes 31-35

Today we continue our rewatch of Star Wars Rebels with episodes 31 through 35 of the popular Lucasfilm animated series.

Star Wars Rebels stars the vocal talents of Taylor Gray as Ezra Bridger, Vanessa Marshall as Hera Syndulla, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus, Steven Blum as Zeb Orrelios, Tiya Sircar as Sabine Wren, and series co-creator Dave Filoni as Chopper.

Episode 31: “Homecoming” – The crew of the Ghost must travel to Hera’s home planet of Ryloth, where her father Cham Syndulla (voice actor Robin Atkin Downs) is enlisted to help them capture an Imperial ship. We discover Hera’s strained relationship with her father as they disagree about the Rebellion. Once they’re aboard the carrier, Cham betrays the crew and plans to destroy the ship instead. Ezra and friends manage to save the day and Hera convinces her father to destroy a different Imperial ship instead, adding the carrier to the rebel fleet.

Episode 32: “The Honorable Ones” – The crew is ambushed by Agent Kallus (David Oyelowo) while investigating a seemingly abandoned Imperial construction module in orbit around Geonosis. While they slip away aboard the Ghost, Zeb must take an alternate exit, becoming trapped aboard an escape pod with Kallus. They crash land on one of Geonosis’s moons, where Kallus becomes injured and Zeb must fight off bloodthirsty creatures. After spending a freezing night together, the two enemies form an uneasy friendship as they must work together to survive, though they go their separate ways at the end.

Episode 33: “Shroud of Darkness” – After battling the Sith Inquisitors once again, Kanan and Ezra decide to pay a return visit to the Jedi temple on Lothal, this time bringing along former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). Ezra speaks to Master Yoda (Frank Oz) through the Force, while Kanan battles the Force spirit of the Grand Inquisitor (Jason Isaacs) and Ahsoka has visions of Anakin Skywalker’s (Matt Lanter) transformation into Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), of which she wasn’t already aware. Yoda tells Ezra to visit Malachor and the Grand Inquisitor grants Kanan the rank of Jedi Knight, while the living Inquisitors track our heroes down and they are barely able to escape with their lives as Vader inspects the temple.

Episode 34: “The Forgotten Droid” – In a Chopper-centric episode, the quirky astromech droid becomes fixated on replacing his mismatched leg, to the point where he steals a new one from a vendor while the Ghost stops to refuel. After the crew accidentally leaves him behind, Chopper stows away on an Imperial freighter, where he meets a persnickety protocol droid named AP-5 (Stephen Stanton) and removes his restraining bolt so they can both escape the Empire together. As a thank-you, AP-5 rewards the Ghost crew with the coordinates for a potential new base for the Rebellion.

Episode 35: “The Mystery of Chopper Base” – The crew sets up base on the new planet, but soon find that it is infested with a spider-like creature that captures Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker). Our protagonists must invade the spiders’ nest and fight off the creatures, rescuing Rex and freeing the Ghost from the webs until they figure out how to use sensor beacons to keep them away from the base. Meanwhile, Kanan and Hera have a discussion about his decision to leave with Ezra and Ahsoka to find the ancient Sith planet of Malachor.

Star Wars Rebels is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.