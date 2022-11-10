Photos / Video – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Opens at El Capitan Theatre with Costume Display, More

The next big Marvel Studios movie has arrived, and with it (as always) comes another wonderful presentation at the El Capitan Theatre in the heart of Hollywood.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (the sequel to 2018’s smash-hit Black Panther) is now playing at El Capitan on Hollywood Boulevard, and the theater has a fantastic costume display from the film on its lower level.



Watch "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" costume display at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood:

But beyond the costume display, which you can see in full details via the above video, as soon as guests step foot into the El Capitan Theatre lobby, they know they’re undoubtedly in for a treat when it comes to their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever experience.

At the concession stand, guests can pick up amazingly cool Black Panther popcorn buckets and other food-related memorabilia tied in with the movie.

Getting back to the lower level, in addition to getting to see the costumes from the film up close, there’s also some Wakandan architecture on display. But the real highlight here is the opportunity to examine all the intricate detail that goes into creating the wardrobe from a Marvel Studios blockbuster like this one.

I had the chance to attend the opening-day double feature of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and between the films a DJ was spinning tunes as we waited for the sequel to finally arrive.

A DJ is spinning tunes as we wait for the second feature to begin. #BlackPanther #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/ZzZhB8vtLl — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 10, 2022

In the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop next door to El Capitan, guests can pick up some sweet Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merchandise.

And attendees of the double feature walked away with a bag full of nifty giveaways like a Black Panther hat, pin, and an exclusive poster commemorating the event.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing at El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit El Capitan’s official website.