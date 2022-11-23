Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Enjoy the Magic of Walt Disney World

Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, were able to reconnect with the magic of Walt Disney World during their recent visit.

What's Happening:

The couple spent a few days with their family at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Their trip included a meet and greet with Mickey Mouse and Cinderella and stops at all their favorite attractions.

While at Magic Kingdom

Bublé and Lopilato also took time out to participate in a game of “This or That” in a Walt Disney World Minute video. Bublé, who was recently a guest judge on ABC Dancing with the Stars , said he prefers the song Be Our Guest over You’ve Got a Friend in Me and said he likes thrill rides more than stage shows.

Lopilato, giving her answers in Spanish, expressed her fondness for Toy Story Land and when asked “Bublé or bubbly?” said her partner in life was the easy choice.

What They're Saying:

“One of our favorite experiences is Toy Story Mania. We are a competitive family, and we love working together to get the highest scores possible,” said Michael. It’s always been one of our favorite games and Lu and I played it a ton when we came to Disney World on our honeymoon.”

“Another experience we love is going through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge