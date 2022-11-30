Disney+ Watch Guide: November 30th-December 6th

Adventures abound this week on Disney+ with the premiere of Willow, a new series from Lucasfilm that continues the story from the hit 1988 fantasy film from George Lucas and Ron Howard. There’s lots of new content to check out this week. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s frightfully magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 30th

Willow – Episodes 1 & 2

An all-new sequel series to George Lucas's 1988 fantasy adventure "Willow". The Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination.

The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”

Scott adjusts to life in Chicago, unsure what his identity is now that he is not Santa. Meanwhile, Simon settles in at the North Pole. He learns he can use Santa’s delivery system year round for his e-commerce company, but in doing so he further diminishes Christmas spirit. Scott and the family get ready to spend their first Christmas together, but before they can, Scott is met by an unexpected visitor.

The Mysterious Benedict Society – "A Joyful Lens"

Mr. Benedict and Number Two’s plan to subdue Dr. Curtain backfires. After arriving at the compound, The Society regroups to rescue their captured comrades. Meanwhile, Dr. Curtain hosts a celebration to announce his plans for global expansion. After Sticky cracks the method behind Dr. Curtain’s happiness technique, the kids struggle to devise a plan to reverse the effects before all is lost. The Society then attempts a daring escape and find themselves fleeing with a surprising companion in tow.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – “Lights Out”

With their heads on straight from their perfect summer day, our combined Ducks team heads to the Summer Showcase – with Alex as their coach and Cole in a new role, so that he won’t get in Jace’s way. But being there, the scouts, the pressure, and even an unexpected rival team, get to Jace, Evan, and the rest of our gang. Meanwhile, Nick wonders if he’ll find a way to shine, on or off the ice. And all of our camp relationships play out… as summer ends, and everyone has to say goodbye.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 7

During their rest day, Mayu suggests to Ryota that they go on a double date upon learning of Yoshioka and Honoka's date. Ryota keeps a close watch over Yoshioka as Honoka and Mayu have fun. Yoshioka shows up to the training session the following day ready to battle. On the last day of the training camp, something unexpected happens while Ryota is walking Saki home.

New Exclusives – Friday, December 2nd

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster prone, middle school student Greg Heffley continue, focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. Now, Greg takes on one of his biggest challenges yet – surviving a weekend alone with Rodrick and abiding by his growing list of rules.

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. To make matters worse, their well-intentioned but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magic mailroom. But with the help of some Disney magic, we’re soon on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans all around the globe: from Japan to Grenada, Iceland to Ghana and Mexico. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, the holidays offer the perfect opportunity to discover how much we have in common and that it really is a small world, after all!

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 30th

Buried Secrets of WWII

Cutting-edge technology allows archeologists to uncover remnants of the world’s biggest war.

Firebuds

​​

Episodes 13-15 of Disney Junior’s hit musical series about first responders are now streaming, including a Hanukkah/Christmas special.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Episodes 5-8 of Season 2 are now streaming, which includes a holiday special

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now

Piers Gibbon documents some of the world’s oldest medical practices in this Nat Geo series.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

Ring in the holiday season from Walt Disney World and Disneyland in this musical special featuring performances by Black Eyed Peas, Jordin Sparks, Run DMC, Becky G, Meghan Trainor, Il Volo, and more.

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 2nd

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

James Cameron presents the story of Akashinga, the all-female anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe, who is revolutionizing the way animals are protected and communities are empowered.

Heroes of the Mediterranean

National Geographic explorer and marine biologist Manu San Félix leads a team to resort the Mediterranean Sea.

Patagonia Wings

Writer Sylvain Tesson accompanies the French High Mountain Military Group in their Patagonia expedition to pay tribute to the Aeropostale's heroes.

The Territory

The award-winning documentary from National Geographic about a group of Indigenous people trying to protect their land in the Brazilian Amazon.

Library Highlights

35th Anniversary – Red’s Dream

Pixar’s third experimental short film was released on November 30th, 1987, showcasing the life of a lonely unicycle in a bike shop.