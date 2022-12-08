Photos: Trying Some Holiday Food at Universal Studios Florida

Today, I had the chance to check out some of the excellent holiday food offerings available this year at Universal Orlando Resort. Let’s take a look at the decadent festive treats I tried at Universal Studios Florida!

I started off at Central Park Crepes, which is located just across from Mel’s Diner. They have a delicious Turkey Dinner Crepe, which includes roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberries and cornbread croutons. For $11.99, this is a well portioned and portable meal that’s perfect for the holidays. Unfortunately, it’s not the easiest thing to take a photo of.

Next, I made my way along Hollywood Blvd. to TODAY Cafe, where they have a wide variety of sweet treats. Options include an Eggnog Igloo, Oreo Mousse Glacier and Orange Cranberry 3-Tier Mini Cake.

I, however, tried the Peppermint Cheesecake Pop, which despite being a little dense, was a delicious treat!

While TODAY Cafe has some holiday treats, if you’re really in the mood for something sweet, you’ll want to head to the Holiday Tribute Store in the New York section of the park. In the final Earl the Squirrel themed room, you’ll find a case full of uniquely decorated treats. They even had some available as a Buy One, Get One Free offer!

With so many options, it was hard to make a choice, but I settled on an ugly sweater-shaped Snickerdoodle Macaron.

Also available at the Holiday Tribute Store are some Fresh Roasted Nuts, likely Earl’s favorite snack!

That’s all I had the chance to sample, as my stomach can only hold so much, but that’s far from all that’s available. Check out our previous post for a look at some more holiday food offerings at Universal Orlando, including some delightful Grinchmas items.

Holidays at Universal Orlando runs daily through January 1st, 2023!

