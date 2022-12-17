Review: Disney100 Throw Pillow is a Charming, Practical Way to Celebrate the Walt Disney Company

2023 marks The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary and as you can imagine the first merchandise reveals are already a big hit with fans. Like many others, I couldn’t resist the pull of the Platinum Celebration Collection and purchased the Disneyland Throw Pillow which turned out to be a good thing.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Celebrating Disney characters and anniversaries is especially fun and when Disney delivers a collection that you love, it’s hard to resist buying everything. The Platinum Celebration Collection is a delightful nod to the past 10 decades and the emphasis on old Hollywood and classic Mickey & Friends is enough to catch anyone’s attention.

While there are charming Ear Headbands, designer bags, ornaments, plush and figurines, one of the stand out pieces for me was the Disneyland Throw PIllow. It features Sleeping Beauty Castle on one side and a Mickey Head on the other while platinum tassels decorate each corner. We ordered it on day one and just received our pillow yesterday. It looks amazing on our couch. But was it worth it?

The shell of the pillow (cotton) is white which provides a clean, crisp backdrop for the screen printing and embroidered elements. As you can see, Tinker Bell graces the front side hovering next to Sleeping Beauty Castle and over “Disneyland” which stretches the length of the pillow. The back is decorated with an embroidered Mickey Head and “100″ surrounded by screen printed geometric patterns that give off a distinct Hollywood vibe.

I initially imagined the pillow to be smaller, then after seeing the dimensions (20″ long x 13″ high) envisioned a slightly bigger collectible. However, after seeing it in person, I think the size is just right. I’m also pleased with the filling (polyester) that’s not hard or overstuffed, nor is it flimsy. It’ll look great arranged with other pillows or on its own. Another thing I love is the choice of embroidery to screen printing and the quality of both. The embroidery is delicate but consistent, while the screen printed images are complete and nicely placed.

But alas, I do have one complaint: the tassels. Our pillow’s four decorations were a bit tangled (hey! I love that movie) and it looks like they need gentle combing. Not a deal breaker by any means, but definitely noticeable. They feel delicate, like too much movement will make them fall off and some of the lighter shiny strands hang down beyond the others and need to be trimmed.

Coming in at $44.99, the price is more than I’d like to pay, but I feel like it’s on par with pricing on other decorative pillows. Aside from the disappointing tassels, I’m satisfied overall with this purchase and love that I have a practical way to commemorate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.

Before You Go:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. If you want your shipment by December 24th, the last to order for standard shipping is December 17th.