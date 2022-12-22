TV Review / Recap: “The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in Feliz Navidad” Joins the Collection of Shorts on Disney+

Last week a new animated short from The Simpsons creative team joined the collection on the Disney+ streaming service just in time for the holidays: “The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in Feliz Navidad” welcomes Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and his children to Springfield.

These recent three-minute shorts have not allowed much time for stories to play out, but this one is especially thin on plot, sacrificing narrative for music in a move that makes sense considering the guest stars.

“The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in Feliz Navidad” opens on Christmas morning, with Bart (voiced, as always, by Nancy Cartwright) and Lisa (Yeardley Smith) rushing down the stairs– with Maggie sliding down the handrail– of the family’s home to find a pile of presents under the tree. But Homer (Dan Castellaneta) won’t let the kids open their gifts yet, as he has a surprise for Marge (Julie Kavner): it turns out he’s gift-wrapped Bocelli in a moment reminiscent of Kevin Bacon being given as a gift to Star-Lord in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Homer introduces Bocelli as “one of the top 70 or 80 tenors in the world,” and then– after correcting him– the singer brings in his children Virginia and Matteo. There’s the usual Simpsons-brand dig at Disney, followed by the Bocellis singing the famous song “Con te partirò,” with Bart at first struggling against Marge to open his presents, but then giving in to the music and singing along. Homer interrupts the performance to demand a Christmas song, and the families join together in the Spanish-language José Feliciano song “Feliz Navidad” (though the Bocellis are Italian, but I suppose that’s kind of the joke).

The short concludes with a montage of Christmas moments around Springfield, like Chief Wiggum cooking a turkey for Snake the Jailbird on the prison’s electric chair, Ralph Wiggum dressed as a bunny and hunting for Easter eggs in the snow, and a clip from “Steamboat Itchy” wherein the main character is now wearing a Santa hat. Over the credits, we get additional Disney-related gags such as Mickey Mouse yelling at Bart not to ride his new bike “in front of the icon,” Homer playing Santa Claus to Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and Goofy getting Homer tangled up in Christmas lights. There are also some nicer holiday moments like a Simpsons-themed advent calendar, Homer and Andrea Bocelli sharing the cookies the kids left out for Santa, and the families caroling around town together, which turns into a “Feliz Navidad” Christmas card. I’m not sure I get the “We thought of it first” joke with Bart riding his bike in front of the moon in the manner of E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, but I guess they’re referring back to the Mickey thing? Either way, overall it’s a very nice, if somewhat slight, holiday treat from “Our Favorite Family,” the Bocellis, and the citizens of Springfield for Disney+ viewers to enjoy this Christmas.

“The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in Feliz Navidad” is now available to stream exclusively via Disney+.

