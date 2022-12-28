Disney+ Watch Guide: December 28th – January 3rd

Bring the family together to close out 2023 with Disney+. The big new draw this week is Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, but Disney has also released a few surprises, including a new 4*Town music video and the streaming premiere of a Stan Lee reality series to celebrate the comic writer’s 100th birthday. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s frightfully magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 28th

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning "Encanto" reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda and Olga Merediz, along with special guests including legendary Colombian superstar Carlos Vives, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" transforms the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a worldwide phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience gives you a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's "Encanto."

“1 True Love” 4*Town Music Video

You know wassup? 4*Town has a new music video in the Extras section of Turning Red.

The Montaners – Episodes 6-10

We follow the iconic Montaner family, headed by one of the most important artists in Latin music's history: Ricardo Montaner. This family of artists has become one of the most successful in the entertainment business. Get a peek at their daily lives as they balance family and professional life. Ricardo and Marlene, the parents, observe how the nest becomes emptier and emptier. Their eldest son, Ricky, is ready to marry actress and model Stefi Roitman. Evaluna, the youngest is expecting her first child with Camilo. After overcoming a crisis trying to balance his work life and his relationship, Mau, the middle child, announces he is expecting a baby with his wife, Sara Escobar. We'll see stunning images and live performances. We'll get to know the family's lifestyle through videos captured on phones, interviews, and private family footage.

National Treasure: Edge of History – “Charlotte”

For the first time ever, Jess finds herself in a puzzle-solving slump when she can’t crack the clue found in the last episode. Her personal life isn’t any less confusing as she tries to figure out if she and Liam have romantic feelings for each other. At the wake for Liam’s grandpa, Jess and her friends meet famous treasure hunter Riley Poole (from the National Treasure movies) and enlist his help. Jess’s puzzle-solving skills are put to the test when she and Riley get caught in a deadly trap.

Willow – Episode 6

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 28th

Generation X

A 2016 Nat Geo docuseries about the historical moments that define Gen X.

Savage Kingdom

All four seasons of Nat Geo WILD’s hit series about wild predators.

Street Genius

Tim Shaw takes to the streets in both seasons of his scientific exploration series.

Stan Lee’s Superhumans

The iconic Marvel Comics legend finds people with real superhuman powers in this reality series that ran from 2010 through 2014.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

The first 9 episodes of Season 5 are now streaming.

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 30th

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

The story of the Nubian kingdom that overthrew the pharaohs and ruled Egypt for 75 years.

Generation Youtube

National Geographic celebrates the 10th anniversary of YouTube with this documentary.