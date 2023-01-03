Disney Movie Club Releases 6 Animated Hits in Disney100 Collectible Packaging

Disney Movie Club is now offering six beloved animated films in Disney100 commemorative packaging, available for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has repackaged six popular animated films in commemorative Disney100 packaging, currently available from Disney Movie Club.
- The six films in this wave include The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Toy Story (1994), Frozen (2013), Zootopia (2016), and Moana (2016).
- Each release includes a Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital copy of the film. The contents on each disc are expected to be identical to the most recently released version of each film (example: Beauty and the Beast contains all of the bonus features and viewing options from the 2016 Walt Disney Signature Collection release).
- Each cover features a single character from the film in front of a platinum background and the Disney100 logo in the bottom right corner. The background is the same one used on the cover of Mickey & Minnie Volume 1, releasing January 31st for Disney Movie Club members and receiving a wider release at a later date.
- Larger cover art for each title can be seen below.
- Click here to visit DisneyMovieClub.com to learn more.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)