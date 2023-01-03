Disney Movie Club Releases 6 Animated Hits in Disney100 Collectible Packaging

Disney Movie Club is now offering six beloved animated films in Disney100 commemorative packaging, available for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has repackaged six popular animated films in commemorative Disney100 packaging, currently available from Disney Movie Club.

The six films in this wave include The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Toy Story (1994), Frozen (2013), Zootopia (2016), and Moana (2016).

(1989), (1991), (1994), (2013), (2016), and (2016). Each release includes a Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital copy of the film. The contents on each disc are expected to be identical to the most recently released version of each film (example: Beauty and the Beast contains all of the bonus features and viewing options from the 2016 Walt Disney Signature Collection release).

contains all of the bonus features and viewing options from the 2016 Walt Disney Signature Collection release). Each cover features a single character from the film in front of a platinum background and the Disney100 logo in the bottom right corner. The background is the same one used on the cover of Mickey & Minnie Volume 1 , releasing January 31st for Disney Movie Club members and receiving a wider release at a later date.

, releasing January 31st for Disney Movie Club members and receiving a wider release at a later date. Larger cover art for each title can be seen below.

