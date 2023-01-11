Freeform Renews “grown-ish” for Season 6, Announces Premiere Dates for Multiple Shows, and Announces “Love Trip: Paris” Coming Valentine’s Day

Freeform made some big announcements during today’s TCA Winter Press Tour, including the renewal of grown-ish, premiere dates for Single Drunk Female, Good Trouble, and Love Trip: Paris; and a first-look teaser for The Watchful Eye.

What’s Happening:

During the TCA

A first-look image of Season 2 of Cruel Summer

grown-ish has officially been renewed for Season 6, with the second half of Season 5 premiering on Wednesday, January 18th at 10:30/9:30c. See a trailer for the second half of Season 5 here

Season 5 was released (below), with the show set to return on Thursday, March 16th, at 10/9c. Last but not least, a new unscripted dating series, Love Trip: Paris, will debut on Valentines’s Day. More details on Love Trip: Paris below.

About Love Trip: Paris:

Freeform has picked up Love Trip: Paris , an unscripted dating series filmed entirely in Paris, to series.

, four American girls, unlucky in love in their own country, move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find a floor of French suitors waiting to date them. Is this love trip to Paris their one-way ticket to romance, or are they headed for heartbreak in another language? The series comes from FOX Alternative Entertainment and AH Production/Satisfaction Group, who originated the format, and is executive produced by Susan House and narrated by Matt Rogers ( I Love That for You ).

premieres on TUESDAY, FEB. 14, at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST with a two-episode premiere and will air weekly at 10:00 p.m. subsequently, next day on Hulu. The four ladies searching for love include the following: Caroline: A New York-based personal trainer who is over the U.S. dating scene and thinks there is a strong possibility that her woman could be in Paris. Rose: A Boston-based real estate agent who has always said she was going to marry a Frenchman, someone who is passionate and romantic. Lacy: A Nashville-based mental health podcaster who learned French for fun during the pandemic and feels her soul already lives in France. Lacy loves unique people and feels like labeling her sexuality limits her. Josielyn: A model based in Los Angeles who feels she hasn’t met anyone yet because she was meant to fall in love in Paris.

Get a first look at Love Trip: Paris below.