Doctor Doom, Luke Cage and Spider-Woman Featured in New Wave of Marvel Legends Retro Figures

Hasbro is embracing the past and delivering a new wave of retro figures in their Marvel Legends line that feature characters like Spider-Man, Hulk, Luke Cage and Wolverine!

It’s time to grow your Marvel collection and Hasbro has exactly what you’re looking for, that is if retro action figures are your thing.

Announced during a Hasbro Pulse event in fall 2022 Doctor Doom Spider-Woman Luke Cage Spider-Man Wolverine Hulk

As part of the Retro line, the figures are on the smaller side coming in at a comfortable 3 3/4-inch height and featuring five points of articulation.

The Marvel Legends Retro Collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Each figure costs $11.99 and guests can also purchase the entire wave (8-figures) for $95.99. They are expected to ship in April and May 2023.

Links to individual items can be found below.

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Doctor Doom 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Spider-Woman 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Luke Cage is Power Man 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Spider-Man 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Yellow Wolverine 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection The Incredible Hulk 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Marvel Legends Retro Collection Action Figures Wave 8 Case – $95.99