Doctor Doom, Luke Cage and Spider-Woman Featured in New Wave of Marvel Legends Retro Figures

Hasbro is embracing the past and delivering a new wave of retro figures in their Marvel Legends line that feature characters like Spider-Man, Hulk, Luke Cage and Wolverine!
- It’s time to grow your Marvel collection and Hasbro has exactly what you’re looking for, that is if retro action figures are your thing.
- Announced during a Hasbro Pulse event in fall 2022, this lineup of characters is a callback to early versions of Marvel action figures as well as some of Marvel Comics best loved heroes. This assortment includes:
- Doctor Doom
- Spider-Woman
- Luke Cage
- Spider-Man
- Wolverine
- Hulk
- As part of the Retro line, the figures are on the smaller side coming in at a comfortable 3 3/4-inch height and featuring five points of articulation.
- The Marvel Legends Retro Collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- Each figure costs $11.99 and guests can also purchase the entire wave (8-figures) for $95.99. They are expected to ship in April and May 2023.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Doctor Doom 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99
Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Spider-Woman 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99
Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Luke Cage is Power Man 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99
Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Spider-Man 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99
Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Yellow Wolverine 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99
Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection The Incredible Hulk 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99
Marvel Legends Retro Collection Action Figures Wave 8 Case – $95.99
- Case includes 8 individually packaged action figures: 2x Doctor Doom
- 2x Spider-Woman
- 1x Luke Cage
- 1x Spider-Man
- 1x Wolverine
- 1x Hulk