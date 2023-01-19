Doctor Doom, Luke Cage and Spider-Woman Featured in New Wave of Marvel Legends Retro Figures

Hasbro is embracing the past and delivering a new wave of retro figures in their Marvel Legends line that feature characters like Spider-Man, Hulk, Luke Cage and Wolverine!

What’s Happening:

  • It’s time to grow your Marvel collection and Hasbro has exactly what you’re looking for, that is if retro action figures are your thing.
  • Announced during a Hasbro Pulse event in fall 2022, this lineup of characters is a callback to early versions of Marvel action figures as well as some of Marvel Comics best loved heroes. This assortment includes:
    • Doctor Doom
    • Spider-Woman
    • Luke Cage
    • Spider-Man
    • Wolverine
    • Hulk
  • As part of the Retro line, the figures are on the smaller side coming in at a comfortable 3 3/4-inch height and featuring five points of articulation.
  • The Marvel Legends Retro Collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
  • Each figure costs $11.99 and guests can also purchase the entire wave (8-figures) for $95.99. They are expected to ship in April and May 2023.
  • Links to individual items can be found below.

