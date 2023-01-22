What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – January 22nd-28th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

How I Met Your Father When: Tuesday, January 24th on Hulu What: The first half of Season 2 of the hit series inspired by How I Met Your Mother .

Poker Face When: Thursday, January 26th on Peacock What: Rian Johnson’s how-get-’em series starring Natasha Lyonne, with guest stars that include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody, Tim Meadows, and Chloë Sevigny.

Shrinking When: Friday, January 27th on Apple TV+ What: Jason Segel teams up with the creator of Scrubs for this comedy series about a shrink going through his own emotional upheaval, co-starring Harrison Ford.

Shotgun Wedding When: Friday, January 27th on Prime Video What: A new romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, and Jennifer Coolidge.

You People When: Friday, January 27th on Netflix What: A new film from Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill that features an all-star case, including Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, and Mike Epps.



Sunday, January 22nd

New TV Shows

Accused – Series Premiere – 9/8c on FOX A crime anthology series where viewers are taken on the journey of the defendant. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant's point of view through flashbacks, "Accused" holds a mirror up to the current times with evocative and emotional stories. Viewers discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it's too late to turn back.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on YOLO: Silver Destiny – Series Premiere – Midnight on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – TV-14 Join Australia's rowdiest party girls, Rachel and Sarah, as they continue their quest for good times, positive vibes, and their destinies.

– Series Premiere – Midnight on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – TV-14

New Movies

The Clue to Love – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Audrey Harper heads to Hope Cove to write about the anonymous Ask Aunt Hope, a love advice column and a mainstay of the town’s local newspaper. There, she meets the charming and handsome Editor-in-Chief Morgan Cooper, who helps her uncover the true identity of “Aunt Hope.”

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR The Plot to Kill My Mother – 8/7c on Lifetime A young woman who unknowingly grew up in federal witness protection reels after her mother’s murder, leading her to question everything that she thinks is true. She decides to leave the program and find the killer before he kills again, but reclaiming a life she never knew isn’t going to be easy. Stars Romy Weltman, and Milton Barnes.

– 8/7c on

Monday, January 23rd

New TV Shows

All American – Season 5 Winter Prmeiere – 8/7c on The CW When Laura (Monet Mazur) throws Billy (Taye Diggs) a surprise birthday party, everyone comes together to roast Billy, but Billy has a looming decision hanging over his head. Spencer (Daniel Ezra) makes an effort to do what’s best for himself, hoping it helps Olivia (Samantha Logan) and him take a step towards moving on. Jayme (guest star Miya Horcher) offers some sage advice to Asher (Cody Christian) about his speech with JJ (Hunter Clowdus), but she ignores her own about watching out for red flags. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) get in their first fight over something neither of them could have predicted.

– Season 5 Winter Prmeiere – 8/7c on All American: Homecoming – Season 2 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on The CW Once again, Simone’s (Geffri Maya) world has been rocked leaving her no choice but to stand up for herself with her support system fighting right by her side. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is at a personal low, but things get worse when a salacious rumor circulates about him and the baseball team. Keisha’s (Netta Walker) dance trajectory hits a major roadblock leaving everyone to rally around her. JR (Sylvester Powell) reflects on his friendship when Cam (Mitchell Edwards) shows interest in KEK. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) struggles with trying to balance being president and being an aunt.

– Season 2 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on The Bachelor – Season 19 Premiere – 8/7c on ABC Zach Shallcross is an endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who stole the Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of “ The Bachelorette

– Season 19 Premiere – 8/7c on Darcey & Stacey – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 The twins open the doors wide to their lives while they juggle relationships and family; from their hair extensions and nails to their eye-catching fashions, Darcey and Stacey are as over-the-top in their style and their determination to find love.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Death by Fame – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – TV-14 Uncovering the sinister side of fame and celebrity as investigators reveal the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murders of some of Hollywood's most promising stars.

Extreme Sisters – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Some sister bonds are stronger than others, but these sisters take it to the extreme; their obsession with each other is over the top; they unapologetically refuse to change anything about the unconventional ways they live their lives.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 The Good Doctor – Season 6 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on ABC Shaun and Lea soon learn that their surprise pregnancy may also come with additional complications. Meanwhile, Doctors Park, Reznick and Allen treat a teen with Gardner’s syndrome whose past surgical history jeopardizes the outcome of his current one.

– Season 6 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on The Playboy Murders – Series Premiere – 10/9c on ID – Documentary – TV-14 Investigating murders that intersect with Playboy, exposing the pitfalls of fame for those appearing on their pages and forcing audiences to question everything they thought they knew about one of America's most recognizable publications.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on ID – Documentary – TV-14 Under the Vines – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV This charming romantic comedy drama returns with Sydney socialite Daisy Monroe (Rebecca Gibney, Wanted) and ex-London lawyer Louis Oakley (Charles Edwards, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) trying to run a struggling vineyard in southern New Zealand. As Daisy comes to terms with her new life, Louis tries to repair his old one before returning to England. But ultimately his marriage fails and he stays on to help Daisy run Oakley Wines. The two unlikely partners in wine continue to navigate life in Peak View and its population of quirky locals and Machiavellian rivals. But any chance of romance between the two is muddied when Daisy meets David (Kirk Torrance), the handsome local doctor. Meanwhile Oakley’s young vintner Tippy has her world shaken by the arrival of popular French vintner, Philippe Bidois – and he’s her cousin.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Narvik – Streaming on Netflix Against the backdrop of the WWII battle known as Hitler's first defeat, a Norwegian soldier returns home and learns a shocking truth about his wife.



Tuesday, January 24th

New TV Shows

9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX Captains Strand and Vega along with the members of the 126 are called into action to a county fair when a “Derecho,” a series of fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms hit Austin, causing hurricanic and tornadic-force winds, heavy rains, flash floods and a wide path of destruction. Owen’s newfound passion for motorcycling puts him on a potentially dangerous path. Tommy has the potential for a romance when she meets an attractive single father (guest star D.B. Woodside). And as T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding, a secret from Carlos’ past may stand in their way to happiness in the all-new “The New Hotness” season premiere episode.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on American Auto – Season 2 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on NBC From the creator of “Superstore” comes a new workplace comedy that takes the wheels off the automobile industry. Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business – when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs. The cast includes Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on How I Met Your Father – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on I Am Jazz – Season 14 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – TV-PG Although assigned male at birth, Jazz is a transgender female and has been living as a girl since kindergarten. Jazz's family has stood side-by-side with her as she's battled discrimination, hate speech, online bullying and more.

– Season 14 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – TV-PG Physical: 100 – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of the ultimate physique in this intense survival reality series.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Winchesters – Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on The CW The Hunt heats up and Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) find trails that lead back to their fathers. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) helps Mary investigate where the Akrida might be hiding but they discover more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) steps in to help Latika (Nida Kurshid), Ada (Demetria McKinney), and John to decipher notes left behind and they stumble upon a way to get some answers.

– Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on

Wednesday, January 25th

New TV Shows

Against the Ropes – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After spending six years in prison for a crime she did not commit, Ángela must face her greatest challenge: to regain control of her life and win back the love and respect of Rocío, her daughter. Realizing that Rocío is a great fan of wrestling, she finds in them and her alter ego Novia Negra the way to conquer the audiences and, most importantly, her daughter's heart.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Extraordinary – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Mila in the Multiverse – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Mila is 16 years old and living the adventure of her life traveling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis. As she travels, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

Thursday, January 26th

New TV Shows

The 1619 Project – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Hulu’s upcoming six-part limited docu-series “The 1619 Project,” is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine. In keeping with the original project, the series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes — “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear,” and “Justice” — are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Daniel Spellbound – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In modern day New York City, magic is real – it's just hidden from the public. But Daniel Spellbound knows just where to find it. Making his living "tracking" hard to find magical objects, Daniel catches the attention of‌ the wrong people when ‌he discovers a ‌rare ‌artifact and suddenly the‌ ‌fate‌ ‌of‌ ‌magical world ‌hangs‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌balance.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Jersey Shore Family Vacation – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Following an explosive season five that tested friendships like never before, “Jerzdays” are back with one vacation after another as the “Shore” family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time ever. Between hitting wine country for the launch of Nicole’s new wine label and South Carolina for Mike’s celebrity cornhole tournament to the final stop in New Orleans for a jaw-dropping extended-family getaway – the squad continues to take every trip up a notch. While change is in the air for Mike and Lauren as they prepare for their second child, Vinny makes his dancing debut on ABC’s Dancing with The Stars

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Killing County – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Killing County” takes a look at Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they seem. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. The three-part series is a story of twists and turns, alleged corruption and cover-up. Raising the question: who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Nikki Bella Says I Do – Series Premiere – 9/8c on E! – Reality – NR Nikki and Artem continue their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives and the one everyone has been waiting for … the moment Nikki walks down the aisle and says “I do.” This major moment is not without challenges as the bride and groom navigate parenthood with their son Matteo, plan a wedding, throw a joint bachelor and bachelorette party, find a wedding dress, and choose the right venue all while holding onto hope that Artem’s family from Russia will make it to this event of a lifetime. With Nikki’s sister, Brie, by her side and so much at stake, will Nikki and Artem’s dream wedding come together without a hitch?

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on E! – Reality – NR Poker Face – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Record of Ragnarok – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The anime based on the popular manga serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon and which has sold over 10 million copies enters its second season! The 13 one-on-one battles between representatives of gods and humans across the entire world for the survival of humanity begin once more! Blood flows and fists fly in these intense battles of strong convictions!

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Wolf Pack – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, WOLF PACK follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Lair – Streaming on Shudder – NR Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) is shot down over Afghanistan and finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons—half human, half alien—are awakened. Directed by Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones, The Descent) and written by Marshall and Kirk (The Reckoning).

– Streaming on Shudder – NR Teen Wolf: The Movie – Streaming on Paramount+ In TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

– Streaming on

Friday, January 27th

New TV Shows

Kings of Jo'burg – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Secrets, lies and betrayal plague the Masire family as a reluctant new king steps into power in the second season of Kings of Jo’burg. Sacrifices are made and alliances forged as the family is hunted by new enemies while trying to maintain its position in the City of Gold. With the sudden and untimely disappearance of the King of Jo'burg Simon Masire, the family tries to adapt to a new king and new enemies in the City Of Gold.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Lockwood & Co. – U.S. Premiere – Netflix In a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural, only one company operates without adult supervision, and its name is Lockwood & Co. Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history.

– U.S. Premiere – Shrinking – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Snow Girl – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Malaga, 2010, Three Wise Men parade. The most magical moment of the year turns into a nightmare for the Martín family when their daughter Amaya disappears in the crowd. Miren, a trainee journalist, begins an investigation parallel to that of Inspector Millán that will awaken aspects of her past that she would have liked to forget. With the help of her journalist colleague Eduardo, Miren will not stop until she finds the girl. Where is Amaya Martín?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Distant – Exclusively in Theaters An asteroid miner crash-lands on an alien planet and must make his way across the harsh terrain while running out of oxygen and being hunting by strange creatures, with the hopes of reuniting with the only other survivor.

– Fear – Exclusively in Theaters In this psychological horror film, a group of friends gather for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear.

– Infinity Pool – Exclusively in Theaters While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.

– Shotgun Wedding – Streaming on Prime Video In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.

– Streaming on You People – Streaming on Netflix A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.

– Streaming on

Saturday, January 28th

New TV Shows

Frozen Planet II – U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on BBC America – Documentary – NR Over a decade ago, four-time Emmy®-winning series Frozen Planet gave viewers unprecedented insight into life in the Poles. Now, the highly-anticipated sequel, Frozen Planet II, returns to the Arctic and Antarctic to observe the amazing species that thrive there. But, going further than the first season, it also explores life beyond the Poles – witnessing the wildlife dramas that play out in all the world’s coldest regions: our high mountains, frozen deserts, snowbound forests, and ice-cold oceans. These are the last true wildernesses on earth; places so challenging for survival that only a heroic cast of animals can live here. From polar bears to penguins, Siberian tigers to snow monkeys, each species must overcome unique challenges to survive their extreme environments. Narrated by Emmy®-winning famed naturalist Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II).

– U.S. Premiere – 8/7c on BBC America – Documentary – NR Help! My House is Haunted – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Travel – Paranormal – NR Created by the frontman of "Ghost Adventures," Zak Bagans' "Help! My House is Haunted," brings together an international team of paranormal investigators to help out families who believe their houses are haunted. The families each present evidence of ghostly activity in their homes to investigators Chris Flemining, Barri Ghai and Sandy Lakdar. Drawing on their intuition, experience, and aided by specialist monitoring equipment, the investigators then examine the homes, hoping to find answers for the families.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Travel – Paranormal – NR Unexplained: Caught on Camera – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Paranormal – TV-14 Experts attempt to explain the unexplainable as they analyze some of the world's most eye-opening and terrifying footage of paranormal phenomena.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Paranormal – TV-14

New Movies

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini – 8/7c on Lifetime After Sherri Papini went for a run and didn’t come home in 2016, the heat was on to find the mother of two. The Northern California missing-person case quickly became a national story–true crime aficionados couldn’t talk about anything but the “supermom”, especially after she returned and her story about being abducted wasn’t adding up. Sherri was found 22 days after her disappearance on the side of the highway–her face bruised, hair haphazardly cut, and with a chain around her waist and wrists. She claimed to have been taken by two Hispanic women and that she was chained to a bed, forced to pee in a litter box, and branded after she tried to escape. But after months of being unable to find any evidence, the police discovered that Sherri had not been kidnapped at all; she spent the three weeks with her ex-boyfriend in his Costa Mesa, CA cabin. Stars Jaime King, Matt Hamilton, Lossen Chambers, Andy Thompson and Arpad Balogh.

– 8/7c on

