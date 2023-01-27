TV Review – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Season 2 (Disney+)

Going into season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, many obvious things were expected. Usual hijinks would ensue while forming a larger social message. Oscar would get physically and verbally ridiculed for bad mouthing Suga Mama. Penny would learn a valuable lesson after disobeying a rule.

When written out in devoid of any detail, the show seems like a run-of-the-mill half-hour. Yet, The Proud Family has always been a bright spot among animated sitcoms.

The first incarnation of the series debuted in 2001, airing 52 episodes and an animated film. Kyla Pratt became a key figure amongst Disney Channel stars, always being featured in channel-wide music videos and interstitial programming. It was the first original animated series for Disney Channel, breaking down the barriers for the type of stories Disney could tell.

The first season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was such a natural continuation that it was rather shocking, especially compared to recent television reboots. (It’s just so dang confident in its ability to tell stories, and for good reason!) Ending on a cliffhanger, it showed that the Disney+ format had allowed the creators (Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar) to take bigger risks with how they delivered stories.

In the three episodes provided for viewing, what I have come to expect from the show was provided in ample supply. The cliffhanger was resolved, new characters were introduced and given time to shine (including two new Native American characters), and Penny learned many necessary lessons about the trials and tribulations of growing up. Amidst this were the physical comedy and sight gags that have become an essential part of the show’s vernacular. (A character can blink on this show and send me into hysterics.)

However, when the third episode ended, I needed a solid 10 minutes to process. I went from screaming at the framing device to crying over the power of the episode’s climax to then dying from laughter at a very specific sight gag. I feel like Stefon, ‘cause ZANG, this show has everything.

If you don’t like The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder already…you’re wrong. Never shying away from a topic, this show knows how to deliver a story that will resonate with you for years to come. (Heck, I still think about the Ramadan episode from the series’ initial run.) You can try to compare it to another show, but there’s nothing like it. The Proud Family is, and always will be, animated perfection. Now, to begin my campaign for Penny Proud as a meet and greet character.