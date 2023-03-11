Stealing Honey and Stealing The Hearts of Smalton Residents on This Week’s “Big City Greens”

The latest episode of Big City Greens concocts an Ocean’s 11 style scheme to get some fresh honey, while later in the episode, we see some canine politics go awry.

Honey Heist

The Green Family Farm has a beehive and there’s nothing better than Bill’s farm fresh honey, and the kids know that. They want to get their hands on the delicious treat, but Bill has a very secure lock on the hive and the kids have to come up with an elaborate honey heist to get some of the tasty samples.

This is when the episode should be called “Cricket’s 11″ or, well I guess just “Cricket’s 3,” as its the three kids conniving together.

Considering the hive has a two lock system, with Bill keeping one key and Nancy with the other, Cricket thinks that mom is a shoe-in to help with the scheme, as she’s always up for that kind of thing. Tilly disagrees. Nancy has become more responsible since they’ve been out in the country. For now, the kids will do this together, though Cricket still thinks his mom will be in on it.

Out in the barn, they work on the plan, which also involves a thinly disguised remote control car to make Bill think that there’s a rodent infestation on the farm. Tilly also comes up with a hilarious way to put Gramma down for a nap – having her literally count sheep.

With everything under control, Tilly grows suspicious of her brother considering he still needs the other key, which their mother has. And this plan is to have no grown-up involvement.

Tilly was right though, Cricket goes to Nancy and attempts to recruit her into the honey heist, while Remy is remote controlling the rodent car deeper and deeper into the woods. With everything going to plan, Nancy says she’s in, but Tilly has been spying the whole time, convinced their mom will tattle.

Nancy and Cricket finally get their chance to unlock the hive, and she yells at a charging Bill who sees the shenanigans, saying the Cricket is trying to steal the honey.

Turns out, Tilly was right. Nancy had changed. Or has she? She arrives at the kids’ room – post punishment – and has a special treat for them: a jar of fresh honey. While she may have ratted Cricket out, it was simply to serve as a distraction so she can pocket some honeycomb to get the fresh honey out while Bill and Gramma were punishing the kids.

Heartfelt moment coming– Nancy says that she loves the country and enjoys being out here, but she’s still willing to have fun with her kids, even with the added responsibilities.

Dog Mayor:

Phoenix (or is it Pheenix?) is running around town, and the postal worker of Smalton points out that she’s a great dog, but she’s no Beans. Who is Beans? Oh, only the town’s dog mayor. It happens to be election day, and Beans is running, once again, unopposed, so Cricket sees the opportunity to get the whole town on Phoenix’s side, and attempts to get Phoenix to run for mayor.

Elsewhere in town, Nancy and Tilly are on a motorcycle ride, but these country roads are in such poor condition, the ride becomes a pothole nightmare. Other neighbors in a pickup truck share their plight, complete with their triplets who get motion sickness because of the poor state of the road.

Back in downtown Smalton, Cricket’s campaign continues – to poor results. Despite his best efforts, Phoenix isn’t impressing anyone, and Beans can do it all. Even file taxes and perform a Russian dance! Worry not, Cricket has a plan.

Cricket and Remy begin making political ads, though Remy points out the obvious misleading nature of the ads, especially with Remy’s faux-Italian testimonial where he got a donated dog kidney from her. The townspeople are shown the ad and collectively agree, everyone must vote for Phoenix.

Out on the country road, Tilly and Nancy take it upon themselves to fix the holes one by one, and when they think they’re done, they are far from it. There are potholes everywhere. Even the neighbor, Trey, drives by telling her her efforts are pointless and that the road will never be fixed. After a snafu with another driver and his hot coffee that spills all over Nancy as he drives by and hits another pothole, she is about to give up on the repairs. It’s too much for her and her daughter. Trey comes back again with his family, and she reluctantly agrees that he wa right, it’s too much work. But that’s why Trey came back! To help! They’ve also rounded up more residents, and many others are helping to fix the road as a group.

The election results are in! And the new mayor is Phoenix! Beans is a good sport, and concedes peacefully, but Remy is heading up to play their victory music on his phone, but Phoenix begins to chew the phone which was left on the podium and inadvertently plays all the different outtakes and clips from the making of their campaign video, which even features Cricket saying it's okay to lie since it’s politics.

The town is outraged and Cricket gives in, explaining that his dog will always be the best dog to him, even though the town loves Beans. The crowd loves the speech, but no, Phoenix will not remain the mayor after the debacle.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with the series on Disney+.