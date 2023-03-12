What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – March 12th-18th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Sunday, March 12th

New TV Shows

95th Academy Awards – Special – 9/7c on ABC Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen will present at the 95th Oscars. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

– Special – 9/7c on The Idaho College Murders – Special – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho; investigative journalists and some of the nation's top criminal minds explore new theories to answer why it happened.

– Special – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Naked and Afraid: Solo – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Eight of the "Naked and Afraid" franchise's most battle-tested survivalists attempt to tackle 21 days in locations across the globe but with no one to lean on for help.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 A Spy Among Friends – U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on MGM+ A SPY AMONG FRIENDS is based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre. The six-episode limited series dramatizes the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The latter became the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American intelligence. The series is produced by ITV Studios in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and stars Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actor Damian Lewis (Homeland, Billions) and Emmy winner Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, Mare of Easttown). Additional cast members include Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Line of Duty), Stephen Kunken (Billions, The Handmaid’s Tale

– U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

My Daughter, My Baby – 8/7c on Lifetime Amelia is devastated to learn her estranged daughter, Beth, died during childbirth. Beth was a secret surrogate for celebrity couple Grace and Alex Hardy. Amelia believes Beth died under suspicious circumstances and poses as a nanny in order to infiltrate the Hardy household and learn the truth about her daughter’s tragic death. Stars Catherine Dyer, Luisa d’Oliveira, Matthew Dowden, Christine Milo, and Veronica Long.

– 8/7c on Unexpected Grace – 7/6c on HMM – TV-G When lonely young Grace finds a note from a schoolgirl looking for a friend, she excitedly writes back, setting off a chain of events that ultimately changes the lives of three people. Stars Erica Durance and Michael Rady.

– 7/6c on HMM – TV-G

Monday, March 13th

New TV Shows

Killer Cheer – Series Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – NR A look at how crimes among young women turn deadly.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – NR Mean Girl Murders – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Exploring the hair-raising story of Las Vegas strippers Jason Omar Griffith and Deborah Flores Narvaez.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Street Outlaws: Fastest in America – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Lifestyle – TV-14 Eight of the fastest teams in the U.S. descend on Memphis to compete for the biggest street race yet, for a prize of $100,000. Handpicked by JJ Da Boss, street racing bosses from South Carolina, St. Louis, Kentucky, Mississippi, Detroit, NOLA, Texas and the Northeast, each claiming to be king of the streets, have assembled their teams in Memphis for the chance to prove their racing chops. The epic showdown showcases each driver's ability to adjust and adapt while racing on a street with little to no traction.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Lifestyle – TV-14

Tuesday, March 14th

New TV Shows

Ariyoshi Assists – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Hiroiki Ariyoshi, one of the most famous and popular hosts in Japanese TV today, will assist 10 guest hosts, including artists and professional athletes, who will each host their own episode. Every episode is built around a unique concept and format catered to highlight the special talents of the hosts. Experienced comedians including both veterans and up-and-comers participate and attempt to conquer the various segments proposed by the hosts, all while trying to land jokes about the absurd set-ups that Ariyoshi suddenly throws at them. Will Ariyoshi successfully assist the hosts? What results is the wildest, funniest variety show bourne out of maximum passion and unpredictable moments. Ariyoshi Assists brings chaos to guest hosts GENERATIONS, IKKO, Summers, Tenshin Nasukawa, Maaya Uchida, AHN MIKA, Ken Horiuchi (Neptune), Fuwachan, Ryoff Karma, and Rino Sashihara with =Love, and the comedians including Eiji Kotouge (Viking), Toshiaki Kasuga (Audrey), Tetsuya Morita (Saraba Seishun no Hikari), Takushi Tanaka (Ungirls), Soichi Nakaoka (Lotti), Eiko Kano, Kayoko Okubo (Oasiz), Hironobu Komiya and Shuji Aida (Sanshiro), Masanori Hasegawa and Takashi Watanabe (Nishikigoi), and Koji Yamamoto and Futoshi Seki (Time Machine Sangou). The series is produced by Kazuaki Hashimoto and Toshiyuki Yokozawa, creators of the TV variety shows Ariyoshi no Kabe and Ariyoshi Zemi by Nippon TV.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle – Special – Streaming on Netflix Shameless — and shirtless — as ever, Bert Kreischer spills in a riotous set on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family's escape room outing in his newest Netflix comedy special, Razzle Dazzle.

– Special – Streaming on Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic – Special – 7/6c on ESPN+ Disney Channel Disney+ The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers are being transported from the Big Apple to Big City in the NHL Big City Greens Classic. The alternate presentation of the Capitals-Rangers game will feature live, real-time volumetric animation of players and teams modeled after characters on the animated comedy "Big City Greens."

– Special – 7/6c on Gotham Knights – Series Premiere – 9/8c on The CW In GOTHAM KNIGHTS, Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Return to Amish – Season 7 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Return to Amish follows Abe, Rebecca, Sabrina, Jeremiah, and Kate as they continue to acclimate to their new lives while still applying certain Amish traditions to major life events.

– Season 7 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Super Turbo Story Time – Series Premiere – 10/9c on MotorTrend – Lifestyle – NR Super Turbo Story Time is about legendary cars and the crazy stories surrounding them. Anything goes, from races and wrecks to triumphs and tragedies, along with corporate automaking gone wrong.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on MotorTrend – Lifestyle – NR Superman & Lois – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on

Wednesday, March 15th

New TV Shows

The Law of the Jungle – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In the middle of the jungle, twelve people must work as a team, or sabotage each other for a cut of a jackpot. A fierce competition, both mentally and physically, where every player has their price — what's yours?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Pawn Stars – Season 22 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Reality – TV-PG "Pawn Stars" follows three generations of the Harrison family as they assess the value of items coming in and out of their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, from the commonplace to the truly historic.

– Season 22 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Reality – TV-PG Ted Lasso – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Get personal with Robin Roberts as she returns for another season of intimate conversations with multiple generations of Hollywood’s most inspiring women. Each episode is a profound and insightful discussion that bears witness to incredible journeys of self-actualization. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these trailblazers learned grace, found fulfillment, conquered certainty and embraced community. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story – Streaming on Netflix Pornhub, the internet's most famous adult entertainment platform, fundamentally changed how pornography is made and distributed. This enabled erotic content creators to reach a massive audience while the company made billions of dollars – but it also became embroiled in allegations including non-consensual material and trafficking on the site. As anti-trafficking organizations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?

– Streaming on

Thursday, March 16th

New TV Shows

Butchers of the Bayou – Series Premiere – 9/8c on A&E Over the course of a decade, two prolific serial killers terrorized the women of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, raping and murdering, dismembering and cannibalizing. Neither of them ever met, but each of them knew what the other was doing and, perversely, it appears, they were trying to outdo each other in terms of their depravity and sexual deviance. The converging stories of Sean Vincent Gillis and Derrick Todd Lee are told in a gripping true crime mini-series, “Butchers of the Bayou.”

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on The Glory – Season 1, Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A Netflix series about a woman who lives for absolute revenge against the childhood bullies who destroyed her life.

– Season 1, Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Good Trouble – Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on Freeform “Good Trouble” returns for a fifth season with the 20-something residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie. The roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood. The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart.

– Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on Grown & Gospel – Series Premiere – 9/8c on WEtv – Music – NR An energetic group of childhood friends navigate the ever-changing gospel world in the shadow of their celebrity parents. Dark secrets are revealed as they face the ups and downs of their friendships and personal relationships.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on WEtv – Music – NR Queens Court – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Fame and fortune don’t always guarantee love and happiness, and some celebrity women have a hard time finding a man who can handle her success. In an epic new dating series from mega producer Will Packer, 3 famous, single Queens – Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea – team up in their dating lives to find the other half of their power couple. The 10-episode series is hosted by power couple Holly Robinson Pete and Rodney Pete, whose relationship insights guide the Queens through the ups and downs of dating a pool of 21 confident and successful men. After initially dating the pool of men at hotspots throughout Atlanta, the favorites are invited to move into the Queen’s Castle and ALL live under one roof! Along the way, the sisterhood of Queens help each other sort through the men as they deepen relationships and hopefully each find which man is fit for a queen. In the end, each King and Queen aims to finish the process in committed relationship and possibly even more!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Shadow and Bone – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner. Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, SHADOW AND BONE returns for a second season of new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Zatima – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Dramedy – TV-MA Zac and Fatima’s relationship is challenged on a whole new level in Season 2. Zac deals with internal discord which is only exacerbated after seeing his mother, Gladys, whom he hasn’t seen in quite a long time. Fatima begins to question herself and if she’s really what Zac needs when she can’t get through to him about dealing with past issues.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Dramedy – TV-MA

New Movies

Spring Break Nightmare – 8/7c on LMN – NR Kayla and Ally are the best of friends when they’re not competing against each other in the Global Surf Association. They decide to take a Spring Break trip with friends to a beach paradise. Kayla has “acted out”, since her father’s death, but her mother could never imagine that Kayla would just vanish! Upon arriving on the island with Kayla’s boyfriend Nick to start the search for her, Michelle struggles to get any help. As her hope dwindles, Michelle receives an anonymous ransom note and a video… Kayla has been kidnapped! As Michelle works to handle the kidnappers’ demands and threats and get her daughter back safely, she uncovers the horrible truth that she and Kayla may have been betrayed by those closest to her… her win-at-all-costs-BFF Ally or her gambling addict boyfriend Nick, both of whom were well aware of the large inheritance left to Kayla. Stars Kristi Murdock, Kalen Bull, Grace Patterson, Mike Markoff, Michael Bonini, Lauren Faulkner and Derek McDonnell.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Still Time – Streaming on Netflix Dante has a beautiful relationship with his girlfriend Alice, but he has a bad one with Time: absorbed by the many commitments of his daily life, he always arrives late and has the impression that his life is flowing too quickly. It also happens on the first day of his forty years, when Dante shows up hours late at his birthday party. According to him, the solution seems at hand: if he works hard enough, maybe in a few years he will be able to buy some time. But what happens when he wakes up the next day and finds himself a year ahead? How is it possible that it is already his forty-first birthday? And how does Alice get four months pregnant? What happened to the rest of his year? When, upon waking again, Alice puts a beautiful baby girl of a few months into his arms wishing him a happy forty-second birthday, Dante definitively realizes that he has been catapulted into a waking nightmare: for some inexplicable reason he is living an accelerated life, in which he has no memory or control. Will he be able to understand the value of time before his life falls apart? “Still Time” is a hilarious and heartwarming romantic comedy about that extravagant adventure we insist on calling time.

– Streaming on

Friday, March 17th

New TV Shows

Agent Elvis – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In the series, Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Angel Flight – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Ryoko Yonekura stars in this series written by Ryota Kosawa about specialists who transport the deceased back home. The company Angel Hearse is run by Nami Izawa (Ryoko Yonekura) and Kashiwagi (Kenichi Endo). A drama that portrays love between the deceased and the bereaved. Original story: Angel Flight: International Corpse Repatriator by Ryoko Sasa (Shueisha Bunko)/Produced by: NHK Enterprises.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with David Letterman – Special – Streaming on Disney+ U2’s Bono and the Edge make a return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The special features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process and the inspiration behind their greatest hits. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is the story of one of the most remarkable friendships in the history of rock and roll.

– Special – Streaming on Class of '07 – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Class of '07 is a comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life and death stakes. When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the island peak of their high school campus. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn’t the end of the world, but each other. A love letter to female friendship, Class of '07 is about old friends finding their way back to each other, in the most absurd of settings: the apocalypse.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Dance 100 – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Dance 100 is an epic street dance competition showcasing eight accomplished dancers who are ready to prove they’re the next superstar choreographer. Showcasing one hundred of the world’s best dancers, known as the Dance 100, the contestants must choreograph, teach and perform next-level group performances that will wow the judges, who, in a twist— are their own dancers. Dance 100 is hosted by Ally Love

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dom – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Making headlines in newspapers, Pedro Dom becomes the most wanted criminal in Rio de Janeiro. The police gets closer to his steps and, cornered, he tries to escape but ends up arrested. Crime is everywhere, the schemes are even more complex and can become fatal. He has only one option left: impersonate someone else to survive this hell. In the past, a young Victor is at war with the police’s rotten side and, like his son, he must escape before it's too late. Isolated on a mission in the Amazon forest, he also assumes a new identity in order to infiltrate the locals. Not everything is what it seems. The rules are different now and you have to be careful with those around you.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Extrapolations – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Extrapolations” is a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Maestro in Blue – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A musician travels to an island druing the pandemic to set up a music festival; he begins a romance and finds himself embroiled in other people's problems.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Power Book II: Ghost – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on STARZ “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. A new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and onto Wall Street. Monet Tejada is willing to pay a price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. A staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him…and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and closer to the legacy of his father.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Put a Ring on It – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on OWN Will Packer’s newest unscripted relationship series Put A Ring on It follows three longtime couples, with help from master relationship coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, who embark on the ultimate relationship test. From week to week the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the quest happily ever after

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Sky High: The Series – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A phone call in the middle of the night will change Sole's destiny: Ángel, her husband and leader of a gang of gangsters has died; turned overnight into a young widow with a son to take care of and many troubled businesses to run, Sole is not willing to return to the tutelage of her father Rogelio, one of the biggest dealers of stolen objects in Madrid. Determined to make a living for herself, Sole will find new allies along the way who will help her to unravel the mystery of the deaths that have marked her destiny, while she makes contact with the gang of thieves and manages to win their trust so that she can once again carry out robberies as ambitious as those of the old days. But neither the police nor the different mafias she’ll have to compete with will be willing to make her way to heaven easy.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Swarm – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video From co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm, set between 2016-2018, follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Boston Strangler – Streaming on Hulu The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

– Streaming on In His Shadow – Streaming on Netflix Adama, 25, lost his sight as a child. His father’s sudden death has brought buried family conflicts with his half-brother Ibrahim to the surface, a charismatic figure in the neighborhood. Adama's own stability is about to implode as Ibrahim descends deeper into violence and chaos. Saving his mother and his best friend will mean Adama having to face up to his half-brother and confront his fate.

– Streaming on Leave – Streaming on Shudder A young woman searches for her family after having been abandoned as an infant at a cemetery wrapped in satanic symbols. As she gets closer to the truth a sinister spirit is telling her to leave.

– Streaming on The Magician's Elephant – Streaming on Netflix When young Peter, who is searching for his long-lost sister, crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square, there is only one question on his mind: is his sister still alive? The answer — that he must follow a mysterious elephant — sets Peter off on a remarkable journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that magically change the face of his town forever. THE MAGICIAN’S ELEPHANT is based on Newbery Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo’s classic novel.

– Streaming on Nanny Dearest – 8/7c on Lifetime After receiving fertile eggs from a donor, Rebecca and Caleb are finally able to have a child and start a family. Several years later, a strange woman appears in their life, and is oddly drawn to their daughter. The egg donor has returned–and she wants what is “rightfully” hers. Stars Kayleigh Anne Ruller, Liz Fenning, and CJ Hammond.

– 8/7c on Noise – Streaming on Netflix The film tells the story of Matt, an influencer and young parent to newborn Julius, who discovers a dark secret from his dementing father’s past. He starts an in-depth investigation, which consequently opens a Pandora’s box of secrets and unravels more family dramas than anticipated. Matt's wife, Liv, is deeply concerned and will do everything in her power not to lose him, but is it too late..?

– Streaming on Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Exclusively In Theaters From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

– Exclusively

Saturday, March 18th

New TV Shows

Stillwater – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Hillsdale Adoption Scam – 8/7c on Lifetime Bethany and Terrence have a thriving business, lots of friends, and a beautiful family. But, when their foster son’s biological mother decides she wants to take him back, they are desperate to find another brother for their daughter Mila. Bethany isn’t able to have kids so when a desperate pregnant woman named Georgia shows up on their porch looking for help it seems like kismet. Terrence is hesitant about Georgia, but Bethany dives in head first taking Georgia shopping, renting her an apartment, and even giving her a job at her successful interior design firm. As the pregnancy progresses even Bethany has to admit things don’t seem right so she begins to look into Georgia’s past. Stars Keshia Knight Pulliam and Danika Frederick.

– 8/7c on Winning Team – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G When pro soccer player Emily finds herself no longer in the game, she teams up with Ian, a laid-back small town coach, to lead her niece's team to the playoffs. Starring Nadia Hatta and Kristoffer Polaha.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)