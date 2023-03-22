Toy Review – Marvel Stunt Squad is Fun for All Ages

Marvel heroes have been flying, leaping and swinging into action form ore than 80 years, but Hasbro has a brand new way for fans to help their heroes do exactly that. Marvel Stunt Squad is a brand new toy line that lets fans launch their favorite heroes at a target to defeat some of the most iconic super villains.

Hasbro sent us some of the new Marvel Stunt Squad playsets and I have to say, I had a great time checking them out. There a simple new toy, but one that fans of all ages can have a lot of fun with. Who doesn’t love playing with a toy that lets your launch your favorite heroes and create a mess?

One of the best things about Marvel Stunt Squad is the little rubber figures of your favorite characters. Younger Marvel fans will love flinging these toy across the rooms, but collectors are sure to be interested in these as well. And to go even further, the two different Spider-Man playsets I received featured two different Spider-Man suits. Which only adds to the collectability of these new toys.

There is some very minor assembly requires when it comes to these new playsets. Keep in mind though, they are designed to pretty much completely explode when you hit the target on the setup, so they don’t require a whole lot of expertise when building them. The more simple sets essentially just slide into place while the more complex ones have a few pieces that snap together, but those will come with an easy-to-follow instruction booklet.

And then you get to the fun part: launching your hero. Each playset comes with a hero, a villain, a launcher and the villain’s setup. The villain’s setup will always feature a target. The idea is to launch the hero and hit that target, which will trigger a reaction that essentially destroys the whole setup, defeating the villain. Don’t worry, all the pieces can easily be put right back together. The more complex sets, like the Marvel Stunt Squad Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin Crane Smash Playset, create even more chaos and therefore even more fun.

Want to see Marvel Stunt Squad in action? Check out our unboxing video below:

Marvel Stunt Squad from Hasbro is just a great time. These new toys will be great for collectors but the young audience for whom these toys are designed will love them as well. They are simple in all the best possible ways and can easily be enjoyed by Marvel fans of all ages.

You can find and order your own Marvel Stunt Squad playsets here and start launching your favorite heroes now.