Mouse Madness 9: Opening Round – Beauty and the Beast vs. The Little Mermaid

Welcome to the opening round of our ninth annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, in celebration of Disney100, we are looking back at the incredible library of films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and attempting to crown the very best one. Through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 films and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. Coming off of our closest Mouse Madness matchup ever, we got back to a more one-sided affair. The Jungle Book proved to have much more than the bare necessities as it took nearly 70% of the vote over 101 Dalmatians. A second round contest between Sleeping Beauty and The Jungle Book should be very interesting.

Back in the ‘81-’02 region, we have what may be the toughest matchup yet. Two princesses will duke it out as Disney fans try to decide whether they prefer a tale as old as time or a journey under the sea. Both Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid boast some of the best Disney songs, most beloved characters and most iconic villains, but only one can move on to the second round to challenge The Lion King. Which will it be?

Mouse Madness continues and we have a very tough matchup today! Which should move on: #BeautyAndTheBeast or #TheLittleMermaid? https://t.co/N7JzE26nAi — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 23, 2023

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

And for a closer look at just how our bracket was made, check out our Selection Sunday special below: