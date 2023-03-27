Photos: WonderCon 2023 Brings Fans, Cosplay, and Plenty of Merchandise to Anaheim Convention Center

This past weekend saw the popular geek-culture convention WonderCon take place once again at the beautiful Anaheim Convention Center, just across the street from the Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

Arriving at the Anaheim Convention Center Friday morning, it was clear that excitement was in the air for a Kang-tastic event.

In and around the convention on Friday, I spotted some amazing Disney-related cosplay from Pirates of the Caribbean, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and of course Star Wars.

One of the first booths I stopped at was for Sci-Fi World, which contained an amazingly lifelike Loki statue, an Iron Man armory, and an Alien Xenomorph replica from the Alien films.

The Toddland booth sold apparel, pins, and stickers from Bob’s Burgers and The Great North.

At the CMON Games booth, I checked out the Marvel United Multiverse, X-Men, and Spider-Geddon displays.

A booth called Costume Biz sold cool Grogu chain mail, plus nice replicas of The Armorer’s armor and Frog Lady’s face and hands from The Mandalorian. Another large booth had hundreds of Disney pins for sale.

One of my absolute favorite booths was the one showing off some custom Star Wars action figures inspired by The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor by Tim the Toy Guy and Centerpoint Studios.

The Mandalorian and Deadpool pinball machines were available to play for free in the Stern Pinball booth, while the TOYNK booth sold a variety of Star Wars Geeki Tikis and more.

Of course I had to swing by the booths for the Avengers Initiative, the 501st Legion, the Mandalorian Mercs, and the Star Wars Droid Builders clubs.

And mingling with the Star Wars droids was none other than Pixar’s WALL-E himself.

For additional information on WonderCon, be sure to visit the official Comic-Con International website.