Limited Tickets Still Available For “A Whole New World Of Alan Menken” At The Soraya In Los Angeles

Earlier we reported on the announcement of several presentations coming to the Soraya in Los Angeles, each celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Aladdin. Now, it appears that there is now limited availability for one of the special presentations at the venue, set to take place tomorrow night.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Aladdin, the Soraya in Los Angeles is holding special presentations, one of which features legendary songwriter and musician, Alan Menken.

the Soraya in Los Angeles is holding special presentations, one of which features legendary songwriter and musician, Alan Menken. Set to take place tomorrow night, the legendary songwriter takes his place at The Soraya’s Steinway piano for an intimate evening of music and little-known anecdotes about the making of his legendary Disney songs and Broadway musicals. Menken will perform celebrated classics he wrote like, “Under the Sea,” “A Whole New World,” “Be Our Guest,” and more. With eight Academy Awards, Menken has received more Oscars than any living person and created some of the most beloved songs and musical scores of our time, capturing the imagination of audiences for over 35 years.

Tickets for the April 2nd presentation are now limited, but still available for last-minute fans to be able to attend what will surely be a night to remember.

For those unable to attend the Alan Menken evening, later this month on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, audiences will share two incredible nights with multiple-award-winning singer Lea Salonga. Best known for her roles as the voice of two Disney animated princesses, Mulan Mulan , and Jasmine from Aladdin , she will perform Broadway hits. Disney Classics, pop favorites, and more.

, and Jasmine from , she will perform Broadway hits. Disney Classics, pop favorites, and more. You can get tickets to both the Alan Menken evening and the evening with Lea Solanga at the official website for the Soraya here.