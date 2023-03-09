“Aladdin” 30th Anniversary Celebratory Performances to Be Held at The Soraya In Los Angeles

Thirty years have passed since Disney took us on a magic carpet ride with the release of its animated feature Aladdin. Many who enjoyed the Academy Award-winning movie for the first time as kids now have their own kids who will love it, too. The Soraya celebrates this special anniversary with three, family-friendly concerts this spring, each with ties to the Disney classic.

This spring The Soraya in Los Angeles is set to give audiences a 360 view of Disney’s Aladdin , with three concerts related to the beloved film.

Located on the campus of California State University, Northridge, The Soraya's season offers a vibrant performance program of nearly 50 classical and popular music, dance, theater, family, and international events that will serve to establish The Soraya as the intellectual and cultural heart of the San Fernando Valley, and further establish itself as one of the top arts companies in Southern California.

Originally released on November 25, 1992, the Academy Award-winning Aladdin saw significant critical and commercial success, as did its soundtrack composed by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice. The animated musical comedy film swept audiences away on a magical carpet ride—introducing us to the charming and lovable “street rat” Aladdin, his smart and beautiful love interest Princess Jasmine, and their wacky friends, Iago, Rajah, Genie, and Abu.

This spring, the magic of Aladdin will take over The Soraya's own Great Hall. To celebrate the film turning 30 years old this year, The Soraya is holding three special events that allow audiences to dive deeper into the story.

On Saturday, March 25, The Soraya presents Disney in Concert: Aladdin 30th Anniversary – a truly unique concert experience in which the film will be projected onto a large screen while the New West Symphony performs the Academy Award-winning score live for the audience.

On Sunday, April 2, families will dive deeper into the magical Disney realm with A Whole New World of Alan Menken, where the composer himself will lead the night, taking his place at The Soraya’s Steinway piano to perform, and share little-known anecdotes and stories about his legendary Disney classics like Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” and Beauty and The Beast’s “Be Our Guest.”

Then, on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, audiences will share two incredible nights with multiple-award-winning singer Lea Salonga. Best known for her roles as the voice of two Disney animated princesses, Mulan Mulan, and Jasmine from Aladdin, she will perform Broadway hits. Disney Classics, pop favorites, and more.

Nicknamed the "Pride of the Philippines," Lea Salonga’s most recent work includes joining the cast and producing team of Broadway’s Here Lies Love, a musical by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. Salonga will play Aurora Aquino in a limited guest engagement July 11-August 13.

Salonga is also set to lead the cast of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends with Bernadette Peters at the Gielgud Theatre from September 16 of this year through January 2024.

In addition to a Tony Award, Salonga has won Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World awards. She made her Broadway debut at The Broadway Theatre in 1991 as Éponine in Les Misérables shortly before starring in Miss Saigon in the same theatre.

shortly before starring in Miss Saigon in the same theatre. This April will mark Salonga’s fourth and fifth performances at The Soraya.