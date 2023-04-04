New “Fall of X” Covers Revealed by Marvel

This past weekend at MegaCon Orlando, fans learned about some of the new titles and stories that await in "Fall of X", a new era of X-Men storytelling that will kick off this summer. The explosive payoff to plot threads that have been brewing since 2019’s revolutionary "House of X" and "Powers of X," "Fall of X" will determine if mutantkind’s prosperous Krakoan Age can truly last forever or if its foundation has doomed it from the start. Today, fans can check out the covers for X-Men titles on sale in July, the month before "Fall of X" officially begins.

These issues represent the final chapters of Krakoa as we know it before it all comes crashing down in “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1.”

Pogg Ur-Pogg for hire! Hired for the dirtiest of jobs, a deadly mercenary comes crashing into the X-Men right at their most vulnerable moment in writer Gerry Duggan and artist Joshua Cassara’s “X-Men #24.” But not just any mercenary – finally, the breakout fan-favorite from “X of Swords,” Pogg Ur-Pogg, returns.

Writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck turn the spotlight to Doug Ramsey in “Immortal X-Men #13″ and gives readers a chance to hear from Krakoa directly. Time is running out. Fall is here. Doug is the voice of Krakoa. It's time for Krakoa to speak.

In writer Al Ewing and artist Jacopo Camagni’s “X-Men Red #13,” Genesis once again walks the island she ruled for millennia – with the Annihilation Staff in her hand. But what is in her heart? Is the return of the Mother of Arakko to be celebrated – or feared? As the "Fall of X" closes in, the Great Ring must decide…or risk their own fall from grace.

Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Juan José Ryp deliver the conclusion to “Weapons of X” in “Wolverine #35.” Wolverine. Beast. Only one of ’em’s left standing after these clone wars. And it ain’t no clone. The brutal finale of Wolverine’s very own clone saga sets the stage for his next journey and presages some of the major turning points to come for Krakoa!

Alongside artist Paul Davidson, Benjamin Percy’s redefining work on Beast also continues in “X-Force #42.” Beast’s epic long game plays out in the only way it could – with Nimrod’s ultimate plan successful, Hank McCoy survives and thrives! But what will this mean for mutantkind, and does X-Force still have time to stop it? Beast’s shocking character arc has been one of the most talked about plot threads of the Krakoan age and fans won’t want to miss the centuries-long culmination of this years-in-the-making journey!

Also on sale in July, Gillen teams up with Paco Medina in “X-Men: Before the Fall – Sinister Four #1,” one of four pivotal one-shots that set the stage for "Fall of X"! As the nineteenth century drew to a close, the dying Nathaniel Essex unleashed four clones of himself into the world. They've been haunting it ever since, while lurking in the shadows. We know what Sinister has been up to. What about the others? In this issue, we delve into their past…and discover their latest atrocity. When they start to…date?