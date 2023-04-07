Funko Launches Star Wars Rivals at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Plus Booth Tour Photos and Videos!

Funko brought some new goodies from a galaxy far, far away to Star Wars Celebration Europe and we had the chance to stop by for a tour of this year’s booth. While attendees waited for their opportunity to shop, they were offered several photo opportunities with life-size Funko Pop! figures and could also take part in a raffle for free swag! Limited quantities of the convention exclusives were available, which will be released daily through the end of the convention on Monday, April 10th. But even if you find these exclusives to be harder to obtain than a beskar brick, there’s still plenty of bounty to be had.

Funko Games recently announced Star Wars Rivals, a new game and collectible figure set that will launch on May 4th in the U.S. (initially as a WalMart exclusive) and in June in the U.K. at Game. Elements from the various sets can be combined, with players choosing the light or dark sides of the force before facing off. Star Wars Celebration attendees have the opportunity to be the first to play the game, with The Rivals Premier Set launching there first, containing 4 characters (Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Assaj Ventress, and Clone Commander Cody) and 12 unique locations. The initial launch includes 22 characters, plus 8 hologram variants. Hear more about the game in our video demonstration from the show floor.

When it comes to shopping, there was no shortage of Star Wars Funko and Loungefly items to be found. The event exclusives were released online for fans who can’t make it to Star Wars Celebration. You can find direct links to each right here:

While the rest of the products available aren’t convention exclusives, they are some of the best Star Wars products currently available from Funko and Loungefly. These include the new Pop! Movie Posters Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 in front of the original 1977 movie poster (U.S. and Europe).

And the Pop! Comic Covers version of Luke Skywalker in front of the first Marvel Comics Star Wars release (U.S. Only).

Or how about stepping away with the 10-inch Jumbo Pop! Lights and Sounds Darth Vader! He goes “vroosh” and “(deep inhale, deep exhale)” and his lightsaber lights up (U.S. and Europe).

Plus, there’s a plethora of figures from The Mandalorian and four Star Wars versions of the Funko Wild! game.

From Loungefly, mini backpacks including Darth Revan Cosplay Mini Backpack, Star Wars Pastel Stickers Mini Backpack, Star Wars Sticker All Over Print Mini Backpack, Grogu Valentines Mini Backpack and Wallet, Grogu Seasonal Backpack, Grogu Cosmetic Bag…

…Leia Crossbody Bag, Boba Fett Mini Backpack, Han & Leia Mini Backpack, Kylo Ren Knights Mini Backpack, Kylo Ren Cosplay Mini Backpack, and Super Commando Mandalorian Mini Backpack.

You can see all of these products, and more, on display in our video tour of the Funko Booth from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

