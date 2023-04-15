Disney100 Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars Now Available at Walt Disney World

The Disney100 celebration may not have officially made its way to Walt Disney World just yet, but it’s showing up a little bit at a time. Today, we spotted special Disney100 Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars at the resort.
- We spotted these Disney100 Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars today at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort.
- This comes just a few days after a new Disney100 sign was installed in front of Main Street Train Station at Magic Kingdom.
- Later this year, Walt Disney World Resort will join the global celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary – 10 decades of creativity and innovation.
- The celebration will see Spaceship Earth illuminate the evenings with a special lighting design.
- Guests will also get to meet and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their platinum attire and get a picture with a new platinum Mickey Mouse sculpture.
- Be sure to check back for more details to come, as EPCOT prepares to host this unforgettable celebration at Walt Disney World.
