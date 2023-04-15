Video – The Disney D-Light Drone Show at Disneyland Paris Amazes Guests

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the park the Disneyland D-Light show at Disneyland Paris has received some enhancements.

Since its launch on March 6th, 2022, the innovative Disney D-Light show has amazed thousands of visitors with its incredible choreography combining special effects, video projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle, a moving, original score and the magical appearance of a large number of drones in the sky, in celebration of the Resort’s 30th Anniversary.

Serving as a pre-show to the returning Disney Dreams, the updated show will be performed every night through September 30th, 2023.

Check out our video of the original version of Disney D-Light below: