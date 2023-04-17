How “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Creatives Introduced Autism Into the Show

The Proud Family has always been a show not afraid to tell stories about under-represented groups, and that is even more true with the continuation of the series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. In the ninth episode of Season 2, titled “BeBe,” the Prouds discover that their youngest son, BeBe, is in fact autistic. How the show’s creatives approached this delicate plot point was the focus of a recent virtual Q&A.

Show creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar built off the progressive nature of the original show with the reboot, wanting to expand it in a real and authentic way, while still being entertaining. They were asked if they’d like to explore autism in an episode, and they decided from there to make BeBe autistic. Smith and Farquhar didn’t want it to be a one-off character, but rather an ongoing plot point. Having decided that they hadn’t really explored BeBe to his fullest, he was then chosen for this storyline.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete voiced Dr. Lord, who in the show diagnosed BeBe with autism. This is particularly poignant, given that her son actually has autism. Peete noted that it was “one of the most gratifying things I’ve ever been a part of.” The beautifully written scene was brought to life with input from a panel of Black, autistic parents. Peete said that it was what she wished would have been said to her son when he was diagnosed. In fact, even the main story artist for that scene is autistic.

Throughout the episode, it's the patriarch of the family, Oscar, who struggles to come to terms with the idea that “something could be wrong” with his baby boy. Which makes it all the more meaningful when he eventually realizes that it’s nothing more than a stigma. The portrayal of autism in this episode shows off the “living and thriving side” of autism, as opposed to “meltdowns,” which are typically how autism is portrayed in the media.

BeBe is even voiced by a young, autistic actor, Aiden Dodson, and this was his first acting role. The creatives brought up the point that laughter helps the stigma go away. So seeing an autistic story told through the lens of The Proud Family is a great step towards more inclusive entertainment.

You can watch “BeBe” and all other episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+.