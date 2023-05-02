Timon Sipper Releasing May 3rd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Is your Pumbaa Popcorn Bucket aichin’ for a friend? Has Disney’s Animal Kingdom got the sipper for you! Timon will be released on May 3rd at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Get your drink with an extra side of snark with the Timon Sipper, debuting at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on May 3rd.

Walt Disney World recently released a Pumbaa Popcorn Bucket and this Timon Sipper is the perfect compliment, completing the best friend duo from Disney’s 1994 classic The Lion King .

Disney’s Animal Kingdom previously released a Baby Simba Popcorn Bucket in 2020, which allows its carrier to feel like Rafiki presenting the new prince atop Pride Rock.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to Festival of the Lion King , a live show featuring the hit songs from the film paired with exciting performances, including trampolinists, aerialists, and a fire dancer.

Your Pumbaa isn't complete without Timon… or your Timon isn't complete without your Pumbaa… Don't they look cute together?

There’s no word yet on if these will be released at the Disneyland Resort Tale of the Lion King.