Photos: Hulu’s “White Men Can’t Jump” Remake Hosts Promotional Basketball Event in Venice Beach, California

With Hulu’s new remake White Men Can’t Jump coming up at the end of next week, it makes sense that the streaming service is doing everything it can to get the word out about the sports comedy starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow.

That’s probably why the promotional team at Hulu and the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios put together “An Afternoon of Hoops” in Venice Beach, California today, and Laughing Place was there to capture the action, fun, and swag giveaways.

For this White Men Can’t Jump promotional event, Hulu partnered with the non-profit organization Hoopbus, which was available onsite for guests and fans to play some ball, right next to the famous Venice Beach Courts just steps from the Pacific Ocean. Then the first 100 participants to show up for the event at 12:00 noon were treated to complementary merchandise inspired by the new film, and given the choice between a White Men Can’t Jump hat, tote bag, or t-shirt.

Once the afternoon got going, activities included skills challenges, a dunk contest, and more. The director of this 2023 version of White Men Can’t Jump (which is a remake of the 1992 movie of the same name starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson), Calmatic, was soon on hand to participate in the outdoor fun and throw some hoops himself.

The main event of this afternoon of hoops was an exciting five-on-five game on the Venice Beach Court featuring players from the world of street basketball and various celebrities associated with White Men Can’t Jump. This portion of the event drew a pretty good-sized crowd and certainly seemed to get the attendees excited for the movie.

More Photos:

White Men Can’t Jump will be released on Friday, May 19th, exclusively via Hulu.