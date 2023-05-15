“The Bear” Season 2 Trailer Released by FX

FX has released a new trailer for Season 2 of The Bear, streaming Thursday, June 22nd, exclusively on Hulu.

Get a first look at Season 2 of FX’s critically acclaimed, award-winning hit series The Bear through the first trailer from the highly anticipated new season.

The Bear returns to Hulu with 10 episodes on Thursday, June 22nd.

FX's The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer.

was created by Christopher Storer ( ), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo ( ), Hiro Murai ( ) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner ( ) serving as producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

About The Bear Season 2:

Synopsis: Season two follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.

The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and newcomer Molly Gordon in recurring roles.