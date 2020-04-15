Walt Disney World Donates Snacks and Treats to Orlando Police Department

One of the highlights of a trip to a Disney Park is the unavoidable stop inside one of the many candy shops for a delicious treat. Well, some might be wondering what is happening with all those tasty goodies in the shops of Walt Disney World while the resort is closed. Thanks to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department, we shall wonder no more.

WOW! Thank you @DisneyParks for the support! We will definitely enjoy these treats and share it with our family and the community! We are in this together! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ExNtUwNp9r — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 15, 2020

What’s Happening:

The Orlando Police Department tweeted earlier today: “WOW! Thank you @DisneyParks for the support! We will definitely enjoy these treats and share it with our family and the community! We are in this together!” and posted a video showing multiple palettes full of pre-packaged goodies that can normally be found in Walt Disney World shops.

In the video, it appears that all the treats are pre-packaged items with different flavors of popcorn and different kinds of big cookies, as well as crisp rice treats.

With the parks and resorts closed, the pre-packaged treats would most likely perish if they sat in the store. That’s why the folks at Disney donated them to the Orlando Police Department who say they will not only share them among the rest of the force, but would also distribute them around the community as well.

The donation to Orlando Police appears especially generous to some as Walt Disney World is part of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and falls under the jurisdiction of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and not under the jurisdiction of the Orlando Police Department.

The Walt Disney World Resort closed on March 15th and remains closed until further notice.