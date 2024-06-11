Ann Morrow Johnson Joins Gensler In New Role

A Walt Disney Imagineer alumnus is heading to Gensler.


What’s Happening:
  • Gensler has shared that Ann Morrow Johnson has joined their team.
  • The former Global Head of Creative Development at Walt Disney Imagineering has joined the design firm.
  • Johnson will now be the Design Director and Global Entertainment Leader for Gensler’s Entertainment and Experience Design Practice.
  • Johnson will partner with Lexi Barry as co-leaders of the global practice.
  • Hat tip to WDW Magic

What They’re Saying:

  • Bob Weiss, Entertainment Leader, Gensler: “Ann Morrow Johnson is the creative leader the Gensler Entertainment Practice needs at this moment as we continue to see exciting growth and momentum. Her extensive global experience in immersive experience design and storytelling, coupled with a solid foundation in development strategy and architecture makes her one of the industry’s most sought-after leaders. As Gensler continues to influence the world with innovative design, I am confident that Ann Morrow will be an integral part of our future success.”

