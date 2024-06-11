Ann Morrow Johnson Joins Gensler In New Role

A Walt Disney Imagineer alumnus is heading to Gensler.
What’s Happening:
- Gensler has shared that Ann Morrow Johnson has joined their team.
- The former Global Head of Creative Development at Walt Disney Imagineering has joined the design firm.
- Johnson will now be the Design Director and Global Entertainment Leader for Gensler’s Entertainment and Experience Design Practice.
- Johnson will partner with Lexi Barry as co-leaders of the global practice.
- Hat tip to WDW Magic
What They’re Saying:
- Bob Weiss, Entertainment Leader, Gensler: “Ann Morrow Johnson is the creative leader the Gensler Entertainment Practice needs at this moment as we continue to see exciting growth and momentum. Her extensive global experience in immersive experience design and storytelling, coupled with a solid foundation in development strategy and architecture makes her one of the industry’s most sought-after leaders. As Gensler continues to influence the world with innovative design, I am confident that Ann Morrow will be an integral part of our future success.”
More Imagineering News:
- Disney Shares Official Ride-Through Video of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom
- Country Music Artist Emily Ann Roberts Performs “Try Everything” for New Country Bear Musical Jamboree
- Extinct Attractions – Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar
- Second Episode of “We Call It Imagineering” Offers New Insights Into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Country Bear Musical Jamboree