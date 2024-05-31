Country Music Artist Emily Ann Roberts Performs “Try Everything” for New Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Earlier this week, we learned about some of the Disney songs that will be featured in the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree song. Today, Disney has shared a video looking a little more into one of those new songs.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account shared a video featuring Emily Ann Roberts, a country singer who is performing “Try Everything” from Zootopia for the new Country Bear show.

for the new Country Bear show. The video features a snippet of Emily performing the song, which will be performed by Trixie St. Claire in the new show.

She describes it as a “real hoedown,” thanks to the musical stylings of Country music legend Mac McAnally.

In addition to “Try Everything,” the show will also include a rendition of “The Bear Necessities,” as well as “A Whole New World.”

Allison Russell and Christopher Scott Thile perform a mandolin-style version of “A Whole New World” for Wendell and Teddi Barra.

You can also see more about the music production for the Country Bear Musical Jamboree in the recently released episode of We Call It Imagineering.

The Country Bear Musical Jamboree is set to debut this summer at the Walt Disney World