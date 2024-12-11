Disney’s Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz Named in Fast Company’s Inaugural List of Chief Marketing Officers of the Year

Asad Ayaz, Disney's Chief Brand Officer, has been honored in Fast Company's inaugural list of Chief Marketing Officers of the Year.
What’s Happening:
- Bob Iger shared a post on his Instagram page congratulating Ayaz.
About Asad Ayaz:
- In the last year, Asad Ayaz, Disney's chief brand officer, has directed the marketing and brand strategy for a variety of projects and entertainment assets spanning theme parks, films, television, and beyond.
- He revamped Disney's marketing approach to transform Deadpool & Wolverine into a successful box-office phenomenon.
- The approach taken withDeadpool & Wolverine was successful by fully embracing what those at family-friendly Disney might view as its biggest flaw, the main character's candid and unabashed use of profanity.
- It paid off, playing a significant role in the film's success, which achieved a worldwide box office total of over $1.3 billion.
- Ayaz and his team creatively animated the film using traditional Disney platforms like Disney California Adventure, which featured chimichangas, a nod to Deadpool's favorite food.
- They also engaged in playful brand collaborations, including an Xbox controller inspired by Deadpool's posterior.
- Ayaz's success with Deadpool & Wolverine was just one of his achievements last year. As head of marketing and brand strategy, he oversaw promotions for family films like Inside Out 2 and Moana 2, as well as the horror sequel Alien: Romulus and the Marvel series Agatha All Along on Disney+.
