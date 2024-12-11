Disney’s Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz Named in Fast Company’s Inaugural List of Chief Marketing Officers of the Year

Asad Ayaz is known for his work with “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2,” “Alien: Romulus,” and “Agatha All Along.”
Asad Ayaz, Disney's Chief Brand Officer, has been honored in Fast Company's inaugural list of Chief Marketing Officers of the Year.

  • Asad Ayaz, Disney's Chief Brand Officer, has been recognized in Fast Company's first-ever list of Chief Marketing Officers of the Year.
  • Bob Iger shared a post on his Instagram page congratulating Ayaz.

  • In the last year, Asad Ayaz, Disney's chief brand officer, has directed the marketing and brand strategy for a variety of projects and entertainment assets spanning theme parks, films, television, and beyond.
  • He revamped Disney's marketing approach to transform Deadpool & Wolverine into a successful box-office phenomenon.
  • The approach taken withDeadpool & Wolverine was successful by fully embracing what those at family-friendly Disney might view as its biggest flaw, the main character's candid and unabashed use of profanity.
  • It paid off, playing a significant role in the film's success, which achieved a worldwide box office total of over $1.3 billion.
  • Ayaz and his team creatively animated the film using traditional Disney platforms like Disney California Adventure, which featured chimichangas, a nod to Deadpool's favorite food.
  • They also engaged in playful brand collaborations, including an Xbox controller inspired by Deadpool's posterior.
  • Ayaz's success with Deadpool & Wolverine was just one of his achievements last year. As head of marketing and brand strategy, he oversaw promotions for family films like Inside Out 2 and Moana 2, as well as the horror sequel Alien: Romulus and the Marvel series Agatha All Along on Disney+.

