Next Song On Anticipated “A Whole New Sound” Pop-Punk Album Teased

Fans eagerly waiting for the full album later this year are being teased with the next single from the highly anticipated pop-punk cover album, A Whole New Sound, as New Found Glory takes on one of the most popular “I want” songs in the pantheon of tunes from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

What’s Happening:

The second single from the highly-anticipated new album, A Whole New Sound, has been teased and features the band New Found Glory covering one of the most iconic songs from the Walt Disney Animation Studios library, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid .

This pop-punk cover, is set to release soon on all streaming platforms (including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and more), and is a fresh new take on a beloved classic.

It should also be noted that this is not New Found Glory’s first foray into covering songs from films, with the group taking on another iconic Disney song – “Let It Go” from 2013’s Frozen, among others.

Earlier, Disney revealed the first single an additional tune A Whole New Sound. For this new album, Mickey Mouse and his Friends have brought together some of their favorite alternative, rock, and pop-punk bands to reimagine popular Disney songs. The full album and vinyl will be available later this year.

from Walt Disney Animation Studios and its 30th anniversary. The second, from the cult classic, A Goofy Movie, features Magnolia Park’s rendition of “I2I.”

As a cultural icon, music has never been just a phase for Mickey, as he is a huge music fan and has an extensive record collection—which gave him the idea for this new album made for fans of all generations.

Mickey’s impact on music is well known, with his debut appearance marking the first animation to feature synchronized sound. His on-screen appearances since have been soundtracked by popular music across a multitude of genres.

Mickey and his friends, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto have always been immersed in popular culture, and fans will soon see them emerge in even more exciting, and sometimes unexpected places, as they explore their interests in fun new ways.