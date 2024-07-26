Second Single From Upcoming Pop-Punk Album ‘A Whole New Sound’ Released

Fans eagerly waiting for the full album later this year can now listen to the second single from the highly anticipated pop-punk cover album, A Whole New Sound, as Magnolia Park takes on one of the most popular songs in the Disney catalog.

The second single from the highly-anticipated new album, A Whole New Sound, has been released and features the band Magnolia Park covering one of the most popular songs in the Disney lexicon, “I2I” from the 1995 cult classic, A Goofy Movie.

has been released and features the band Magnolia Park covering one of the most popular songs in the Disney lexicon, “I2I” from the 1995 cult classic, In the film, Max and his dad, Goofy, set out on a road-trip full of hijinx that leads them to the epic concert of mega-superstar, Powerline, where we see the song performed in full with a performance that is literally crashed by Max and Goofy and their fishing technique-turned-dance move.

This pop-punk cover, available now on all streaming platforms (including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and more),is a fresh new take on a beloved classic.

Earlier this month, Disney revealed the first single A Whole New Sound.

For this new album, Mickey Mouse and his Friends have brought together some of their favorite alternative, rock, and pop-punk bands to reimagine popular Disney songs. The full album and vinyl will be available later this year. The first single was revealed as multi-platinum band Simple Plan’s rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” in honor of The Lion King from Walt Disney Animation Studios and its 30th anniversary.

As a cultural icon, music has never been just a phase for Mickey, as he is a huge music fan and has an extensive record collection—which gave him the idea for this new album made for fans of all generations.

Mickey’s impact on music is well known, with his debut appearance marking the first animation to feature synchronized sound. His on-screen appearances since have been soundtracked by popular music across a multitude of genres.

Mickey and his friends, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto have always been immersed in popular culture, and fans will soon see them emerge in even more exciting, and sometimes unexpected places, as they explore their interests in fun new ways.