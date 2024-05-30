ABC Casting Shares Details About This Year’s Disney Discovers Talent Showcase

In the Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase’s mission to highlight new talent, it will be taking a new approach with this year’s showcase.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports D-Day: An Original Workplace Comedy, a first for the 22 year annual showcase, at an in-person screening event for an industry-invited audience later this summer.

The piece is a continuation of ABC

D-Day: An Original Workplace Comedy, written by Eric Myrick, will follow an HR team at a tech startup. As rumors swirl of an acquisition by a tech giant, the eclectic group must unite to save their jobs and change their working dynamic.

The showcase includes newcomers Amber Reauchean Williams, David Andrew Calvillo, David Gridley, Heather Gibson, Isaiah Dòdó-Williams, Julian Manjerico, Justen Ross, Reina Guthrie, Sue Zen Chew and Vernon Mina.

D-Day: An Original Workplace Comedy is directed by Karan Soni with Richard J. Lee executive producing. Brittani Nichols serves as script consultant.

is directed by Karan Soni with Richard J. Lee executive producing. Brittani Nichols serves as script consultant. Felicia Joseph, Senior Vice President of Casting at ABC Entertainment shared her excitement about this year's showcase saying “As we build on the rich legacy of Disney Television Discovers, we are thrilled to introduce these 10 extraordinary actors on the rise… This year, my team has reimagined the showcase with a fresh format in collaboration with Soni, Myrick, Nichols and various creative teams throughout Disney Entertainment Television. We look forward to presenting this extended ensemble piece to the industry at large and championing these artists in their journeys both in front of and behind the camera.”

Over 22,000 actors and 300 writers submitted for this year's talent-highlighting event. Since 2001, the team has provided over 600 actors with a chance at breaking into the industry.

Notable alumni of the talent showcase include Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Pedro Pascal, and Meghan Markle.

