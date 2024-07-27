“American Dad!” at SDCC 2024 — New Official Soundtrack, Season 21 Guest Stars and More

The Seth MacFarlane created show will release the new album this fall. With songs such as “Daddy’s Gone” and “When I Dress My Body,” the upcoming streaming release will feature between 12 and 14 tracks.

Variety announced that the series will finally get its own album.

announced that the series will finally get its own album. Announced today at San Diego Comic-Con, the long-running adult animated series shared the news at the Ballroom 20 located panel. Voice acting stars Wendy Shaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker and Jeff Fischer and executive producers Matt Weitzman, Kara Vallow and Nic Wegener were all in attendance.

The American Dad! official soundtrack will contain 12-14 songs and will be released on streaming services this fall.

official soundtrack will contain 12-14 songs and will be released on streaming services this fall. Additionally, Weitzman shared a list of guest stars that will appear in the upcoming 21st season of the show. The list includes Charles Barkley, Michael Imperioli, Leslie Jones, Joel McHale, Bret The Hitman Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, Neal McDonough, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

The executive producer teased new plot points for the series. One episode will see Roger and Stan get in a train accident. To survive they will have to join bodies. In another episode, the entire family will have to pretend they are doctors when Rogu gets a deadly illness.

Fans can also look forward to a new Christmas episode, and a musical episode featuring Klaus rapping.

The panel opened with a teaser for Season 21. It also showcased the cast reading a few scenes where they voiced each other’s roles.

