Photos and Video: FX Activation at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

San Diego Comic-Con kicked off yesterday! The fandom focused event sees thousands of visitors every year to celebrate their favorite movies, TV shows, comics, and more! One of TV’s hottest networks, FX, has an incredibly immersive activation showcasing a few of their most prominent IPs. Let’s check it out!

FX went all out this year in their exciting showcase located at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn. Headlining the booth are two of the network's most famous shows with American Horror Story and The Bear. Fans of the Emmy award winning shows were treated to the FX Fearless Hellevator and FX’s The Bear Restaurant Pop-Up.

American Horror Story, a horror anthology series, inspired the new attraction. The “elevator,” which is covered in screens, takes guests through the depths of their deepest fears. On each wall of the elevator, guests will descend through different themed levels inspired by the hit Ryan Murphy show. You can check out a full video of the experience below.

Fans of the bear have the opportunity to step into the iconic interior of The Bear restaurant. Each day the restaurant serves up daily chef specials and also offers exclusive merchandise, while supplies last.

Additionally, fans visiting the experience will find photo opportunities for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and What We Do in the Shadows. Guests will be able to step into Paddy’s Pub and the vampire’s Staten Island mansion for the two highly themed photo experiences.

The activation also offered custom designed parasols.

The FX activation is available daily during Comic-Con. Today, fans can visit until 6PM, Saturday the experience will be available from 10am-6pm, and Sunday from 11am-4pm.

