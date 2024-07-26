“Solar Opposites” Season 5 Trailer Debuts at San Diego Comic-Con

Hulu debuted the trailer for season 5 of Solar Opposites during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con today.

What’s Happening:

In addition to sharing the season 5 trailer, series star Dan Stevens also announced via a pre-recorded video that the hit adult animation series has been renewed for a sixth season.

Solar Opposites season 5 premieres on August 12th with all 11 episodes, with a Halloween special coming later this year.

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

