The Design Network Licenses to Hulu Many of the Top Home Design Shows to Subscribers

The Design Network has revealed a new partnership with Hulu. With this deal, they will deliver 100 hours of TDN’s top home design shows to Hulu subscribers.

What’s Happening:

The Design Network (TDN), the fastest-growing lifestyle TV network offering an array of original home and design programming, today announced its content has an exciting new home on Hulu, making over 100 hours of the network’s most popular TV shows available to over 50 million U.S. Hulu subscribers.

Starting today, Hulu viewers can instantly stream content from TDN’s extensive library of home design and lifestyle content, including their most popular programs such as The Reveal, Tiny BNB, and Dream Room in a Day .

and . This marks The Design Network's largest video-on-demand deal to date and significantly expands the fast-growing network’s U.S. streaming footprint.

Known for their high-quality productions featuring charismatic hosts and design experts such as Matthew Hoffman and Anne-Marie Barton, Hulu viewers can access new seasons of fan favorites such as A-List Living and The Vision Maker, which feature show-stopping home tours and innovative ideas that cater to both design enthusiasts and casual viewers seeking inspiration.

This deal significantly expands TDN’s U.S. streaming footprint and follows recent partnerships with DirecTV, Tubi, and DISH to deliver the network’s content across both Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms and premium Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services.

What They’re Saying:

Jason Harris, CEO of The Design Network: "This is a landmark deal for TDN, allowing us to bring our viewers' favorite shows and Design Network stars to one of the biggest stages in streaming TV. Our programming is crafted to inspire creativity and provide practical tips for home improvement with a wide variety of shows that cater to all types of budgets, tastes, and lifestyles."