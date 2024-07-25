Photos: Hulu’s Animayhem Activation At San Diego Comic-Con

Hulu has once again brought the Animayhem to San Diego Comic-Con. Last year, Hulu announced the hub for all of its adult animated favorites, from Futurama and Solar Opposites, to Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons. Last year, they brought these shows to life with an interactive SDCC activation that has only leveled up this time around.

Designed to look like a factory with all the characters of the various animated shows, activations include a floor filled with references to Animayhem's flagship programs, with Bob Belcher, Homer and Bart Simpson, Fry and Bender, Hit-Monkey and Bryce, and more flying through the gears and conveyor belts that make it all work.

Further into the activation, guests can find the usual staple – exclusive collector’s goodies as well as the chance to try Slurm- which fans of Futurama may recall from a number of the episodes – specifically one in particular where Fry and the Planet Express crew discover where Slurm comes from – maybe forget that episode before you sample!

Fans can also experience a special 25th anniversary celebration of Family Guy, and look back on some of the series’ most memorable cutaway bits.

