Take a Look Behind-The-Scenes of the New Holiday Short “An Almost Christmas Story”

Take a look behind-the-scenes of Disney+’s new animated holiday short film, An Almost Christmas Story, with a new video that shows the digital craftsmanship that went into the production.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has shared a behind-the-scenes look at their newest holiday short, An Almost Christmas Story , and a lot of the work that went into the film to give it such a unique look.

Produced by Disney Branded Television and Alfonso Cuarón's Esperanto Filmoj, in association with Titmouse and Maere Studios, and with animation services by 88 Pictures, you can see the various stages in the production, including character development, lighting and staging, and even the production design that went into the various environments of the short.

It’s also fun and interesting to see how all of the film was composited to give it a unique, almost stop-motion look though it was fully made using computer animation.

An Almost Christmas Story follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza.

In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure, discovering the magic of the holiday season and forming an unlikely bond as they journey back home to their parents.

This animated short film is inspired by the true events of a tiny owl rescued from New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020.

The talented voice cast includes Cary Christopher as Moon, newcomer Estella Madrigal as Luna, Jim Gaffigan as Papa Owl, Mamoudou Athie as Pelly, Alex Ross Perry as Dave The Dog, Gianna Joseph as Peaky, Phil Rosenthal as Punt, with Natasha Lyonne as Pat and John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer, who performs four songs in the short, two of which are original songs.

All of these songs are also streaming now

The celebrated creative team includes David Lowery (director, screenplay and producer), Cuarón (producer and story), Gabriela Rodríguez (producer), Jack Thorne (story and screenplay), Nicholas Ashe Bateman (creative design supervisor) and Daniel Hart (composer).

You can catch An Almost Christmas Story streaming now on Disney+.