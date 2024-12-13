Deluxe Edition Soundtrack to Disney+ Holiday Short “An Almost Christmas Story” Now Available for Streaming

The folksy soundtrack for a new holiday short film, An Almost Christmas Story, is now available on most major streaming platforms, featuring music performed by acclaimed actor John C. Reilly.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records has released a deluxe edition soundtrack from the Disney Branded Television holiday short An Almost Christmas Story.
- The album is available to stream digitally now, on most major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.
- The album features five holiday songs, including two original tracks: “It's Christmas Today” and "The Spirit of Christmas," performed by Academy Award, GRAMMY, and Tony Award nominee John C. Reilly, with music by Daniel Hart.
- The animated short film, directed by David Lowery and produced by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, is currently streaming on Disney+.
- An Almost Christmas Story follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. He befriends a lost little girl named Luna and together they embark on a heartwarming adventure to find their way back home.
- Reilly plays The Folk Singer, a busker who plays Christmas Carols on his guitar at Rockefeller Plaza, various city streets and in the subway station. The Folk Singer serves as a Greek chorus to the tale.
- For more information about An Almost Christmas Story and to see what we thought of it, be sure to check out our review, here
- You can listen to the soundtrack now on major streaming platforms, and check out An Almost Christmas Story, now streaming on Disney+.
An Almost Christmas Story track list:
- “Ar Fa La La Lo”
- “It's Christmas Today”
- “In the Bleak Midwinter”
- “The Spirit of Christmas”
- “The Holly and the Ivy” (Bonus Track)
