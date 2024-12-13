Deluxe Edition Soundtrack to Disney+ Holiday Short “An Almost Christmas Story” Now Available for Streaming

The folksy soundtrack for a new holiday short film, An Almost Christmas Story, is now available on most major streaming platforms, featuring music performed by acclaimed actor John C. Reilly.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Records has released a deluxe edition soundtrack from the Disney Branded Television holiday short An Almost Christmas Story.

The album is available to stream digitally now, on most major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

The album features five holiday songs, including two original tracks: “It's Christmas Today” and "The Spirit of Christmas," performed by Academy Award, GRAMMY, and Tony Award nominee John C. Reilly, with music by Daniel Hart.

The animated short film, directed by David Lowery and produced by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, is currently streaming on Disney+

follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. He befriends a lost little girl named Luna and together they embark on a heartwarming adventure to find their way back home. Reilly plays The Folk Singer, a busker who plays Christmas Carols on his guitar at Rockefeller Plaza, various city streets and in the subway station. The Folk Singer serves as a Greek chorus to the tale.

and to see what we thought of it, be sure to check out our review, You can listen to the soundtrack now on major streaming platforms, and check out An Almost Christmas Story, now streaming on Disney+.

An Almost Christmas Story track list:

“Ar Fa La La Lo”

“It's Christmas Today”

“In the Bleak Midwinter”

“The Spirit of Christmas”

“The Holly and the Ivy” (Bonus Track)