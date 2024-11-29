Disney on Broadway Black Friday — Take a Trip to Agrabah with Discounted Tickets for “Aladdin”

Experience the magic of Disney on Broadway’s Aladdin with discounted tickets for Black Friday.
Broadway Black Friday:
- Disney fans headed to New York City can experience the magic of Aladdin on Broadway for a discounted price, exclusively for Black Friday.
- The stage-show, which is celebrating 10 years on the Great White Way, features all of the amazing songs and characters from the 1992 animated film including “A Whole New World,” “Friend Like Me,” and “Prince Ali.”
- For Black Friday and Cyber Week on Ticketmaster, theatregoers can grab Orchestra level tickets for only $75 dollars, with an option to upgrade to premium Orchestra for only $20 more. Normally these tickets run for $125, offering families great savings on their trip to Agrabah.
- The offer is available on select performances from January 7th through March 7th.
- To take advantage of the Broadway savings, visit Ticketmaster here where the offer will be automatically applied at checkout.
- Note that discounted tickets may be unavailable at select performances with all ticket sales being final.
- Tickets must be purchased by December 2nd at 11:59PM EST.
- You can find more information on Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway here.
