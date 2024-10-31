iHeartRadio to Celebrate 30 Years of Disney on Broadway with Alan Menken and Susan Egan

iHeart Radio has announced when fans can catch their celebration of Disney on Broadway’s 30 year anniversary.
Listen Up:
- In an Instagram post, iHeartRadio Broadway has shared that they will celebrate Disney’s 30 years on Broadway with interviews and special performances from Susan Egan and Alan Menken.
- The pair spearheaded Disney on Broadway’s theatrical debut on the Great White Way with Beauty and the Beast.
- Menken is responsible for crafting the magical melodies of several Disney animated classics, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Tangled, Enchanted, Newsies, Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Pochahontas. As Disney on Broadway expanded over the past three decades, Menken has brought his songwriting talent to expand the iconic scores of many of Disney’s theatrical productions.
- Susan Egan is the original Broadway Disney Princess, originating the role of Belle in Disney’s first Broadway production. She would go on to voice Meg in Disney’s Hercules.
- The two Disney legends will sit down with hosts Elvis Duran, Danielle Monaro, and Medha Gandhi as they explore the history of Disney on Broadway with stories, interviews and performances from the pair.
- Catch the celebration on November 4th at 7PM, November 6th at 4PM, and November 9th at 12PM.
- Experience the 30 year tribute for free on the iHeartRadio app.
Read More Disney on Broadway: