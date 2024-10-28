The Museum of Broadway Debuts Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic Exhibit

Showcasing props, costumes, and photo ops inspired by Disney's theatrical productions, the celebration runs through the holiday season.

Over the past three decades, Disney on Broadway has brought magical stories to life for millions of theatre goers.

Musical Memories:

Disney on Broadway has shared a look at their 30 Years of Magic exhibit at the Museum of Broadway on Instagram

Located a half a block east of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway’ s Minskoff Theatre, the new exhibit features costumes, props, and photo opportunities celebrating the magical and musical milestone.

Disney's first Broadway production, Beauty and the Beast, premiered back in 1994. The successful stage adaptation, which is the 10th longest running show in Broadway history with 5,461 performances, ushered in a new wave of Broadway magic from the house of mouse.

Since its inception, Disney on Broadway has brought stories such as The Lion King, Aladdin, Newsies, Frozen, Mary Poppins, Tarzan, The Little Mermaid, and even original stories like Aida to The Great White Way.

The Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic exhibit debuted on Saturday, October 26th and runs through January 5th.

The new exhibit expands the Museum of Broadway’s permanent Disney on Broadway exhibits and artifacts, making this the perfect time for Disney fans to visit the experience.

Tickets to the Museum of Broadway vary by date and time, ranging from $36-53. The Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic exhibit is included in admission. You can book tickets for the Museum of Broadway here

Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway and Disney’s Aladdin are currently playing on Broadway. You can grab tickets for these hit Broadway shows here The Lion King and here Aladdin.

For Broadway fans unable to head to New York, The Lion King is currently on tour. You can check locations, dates, and tickets for the North American tour here

