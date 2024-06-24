Disney’s “Hercules” Heads to London’s West End in 2025

Call in the muses, as Disney’s Hercules is heading to the West End.
What’s Happening:
- With a successful run still going on in Hamburg, Disney’s Hercules is heading to London.
- The stage musical version of Hercules will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End beginning next summer.
- Choreographed and directed by Casey Nicholaw (Disney’s Aladdin), the show also features music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel.
- A brand-new book will be written for the London production by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah.
- This marks the first major English-language show from Disney Theatrical Group since Frozen.
