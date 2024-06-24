Disney’s “Hercules” Heads to London’s West End in 2025

Call in the muses, as Disney’s Hercules is heading to the West End.

With a successful run still going on in Hamburg, Disney’s Hercules is heading to London.

The stage musical version of Hercules will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End beginning next summer.

Choreographed and directed by Casey Nicholaw (Disney's Aladdin), the show also features music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel.

A brand-new book will be written for the London production by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah.

This marks the first major English-language show from Disney Theatrical Group since Frozen .

