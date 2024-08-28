Experience the Serengeti with Hilton Time Square’s New “The Lion King” Royal Suite

In a continued partnership with Disney Theatrical Group, the Times Square located hotel is celebrating the hit Tony-Winning Broadway musical with an all new offering.

Sleep Like a King:

Hilton New York Times Square The Lion King’ s Royal Suite.

s Royal Suite. The new offering will allow guests to fully immerse themselves in Pride Rock with the meticulously designed themed room.

Curated by Broadway’s top dressing room designer Devin Sparkles Design, the suite honors the beautifully crafted and authentic art style of the long-running Broadway show.

Located only three blocks from The Lion King’ s Minskoff Theatre, fans visiting “the greatest city in the world” will be able experience the magic of this partnership with convenient access to the production.

s Minskoff Theatre, fans visiting “the greatest city in the world” will be able experience the magic of this partnership with convenient access to the production. “Each detail of The Lion King ’s Royal Suite has been meticulously curated to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience completely inspired by Disney Theatrical Group’s iconic musical,” said Thomas Caska, general manager, Hilton New York Times Square. “At Hilton New York Times Square, we’re committed to providing guests and families with an innovative stay from check-in to check-out. Whether guests are staying with us to experience either of our two Disney on Broadway suites, witness the magic of the theatre or simply take in all that Times Square has to offer, our property offers a memorable home away from home in the heart of the Big Apple.”

’s Royal Suite has been meticulously curated to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience completely inspired by Disney Theatrical Group’s iconic musical,” said Thomas Caska, general manager, Hilton New York Times Square. “At Hilton New York Times Square, we’re committed to providing guests and families with an innovative stay from check-in to check-out. Whether guests are staying with us to experience either of our two Disney on Broadway suites, witness the magic of the theatre or simply take in all that Times Square has to offer, our property offers a memorable home away from home in the heart of the Big Apple.” The new one-king one-bedroom deluxe suite will bring guests to the heart of the Serengeti. Including large woven basket art, plants reminiscent of the grass of Africa’s plains, hand-painted Rafiki-inspired patterns, and a Rafiki sketch print welcoming guests into the suite, details of The Lion King can be found throughout. Fabrics used in the musical will also be showcased through pillows, rugs, and bedding.

Additionally, guests will be treated to Pan-Asian-inspired woven baskets that adorn the walls, bird puppets, and costume sketches from the musical.

The bathroom is adorned with artificial plants with warmer elements inspired by the Serengeti.

The Lion King Royal Suite experience includes: Two Hakuna Manhattan cocktails or two Serengeti Sunrise mocktails. A wake-up call from Tshidi Manye, Broadway’s Rafiki. A themed sleep mask, a one-of-a-kind autographed costume rendering from one of the musical’s actors, and merchandise from Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway. Simba S’mores dessert. Daily breakfast buffet access for two. Daily parking. Access to special rate Premium Seats for the musical.

Royal Suite experience includes: Starting at $500/night, The Lion King Royal Suite can be booked from the Hilton Website [email protected], or calling (212)913-9488.

This incredible new offering is absolutely perfect for anyone headed to see The Lion King on Broadway. You can view a full video tour of the new suite below:

Read More Broadway: