Event Recap: Disney Broadway Stars End 2024 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise with “Disney Hits Live” Concert, Featuring Disney Legend Paige O’Hara

One of the most memorable moments of the 2023 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise was a performance of Disney Princess – The Concert. The brainchild of Susan Egan (Broadway’s original Belle in Beauty and the Beast and the voice of Megara in Hercules), the troupe had just completed their first national tour, and it was during that performance that they announced a second tour, which took the production around the world. With many of the same performers returning for the 2024 voyage, the new Disney Hits Live: Music & Milestones concert was the perfect grand finale to a week-long star-studded tour of the Mediterranean.

Inspired by the Disney Hits streaming radio station, Susan Egan and music arranger/pianist Benjamin Rauhala (aka the “Fairy Godfairy” for fans of Disney Princess – The Concert) were once again joined by Adam J. Levy and Syndee Winters for an hour-long concert of Disney hits. New to the cruise were two of the West End stars of Aladdin, Hiba Elchikhe (Jasmine) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Genie), who completed the five-part vocal ensemble.

Like Disney Princess – The Concert, Disney Hits Live used the Walt Disney Theater’s giant LED backdrop to create a rolling wheel of Disney album covers, which spun between each set to make the song selections feel somewhat randomized and spontaneous. During each song, animation from the song’s source material would play, although the performers were so captivating and their choreography was so fun that the backdrop could’ve been a brick wall the show still would’ve been great.

As the subtitle suggests, the setlist included performances from films (and one attraction) that are celebrating, or recently celebrated, a milestone anniversary. These included it’s a small world (60th anniversary), The Lion King (30th anniversary), The Princess and the Frog (15th anniversary), and Frozen (10th anniversary). My favorite moments were medleys themed to the Walt Disney-era princesses (Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora), Disney Villains (Ursula, Scar, Mother Gothel, Jafar), and traveling around the world. Another highlight was a three-part harmony of “This Wish” from Wish, which fulfilled Benjamin Rahula’s life-long dream of having a credit on a Disney animated feature.

One of the special guests on last year’s cruise was Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel, who joined Disney Princess – The Concert to sing “Part of Your World.” This year’s sailing included Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle, who surprised the audience by sitting with Susan Egan to sing a medley of songs from Beauty and the Beast (both the animated classic and live-action remake). Paige also returned to sing the mother’s part of the final number, “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2.

I hope Disney Concerts has plans to take Disney Hits Live on tour because this talented ensemble deserves to be seen by the masses. Everyone on board this Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise agreed that Disney Hits Live: Music & Milestones was the perfect way to end the voyage on a literal high note.

“Disney Hits Live: Music & Milestones” Setlist:

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana – Ensemble

– Ensemble Classic Disney Princess Medley – Susan Egan, Syndee Winters, Hiba Elchikhe “With a Smile and a Song” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “Sing Sweet Nightengale” from Cinderella “I’m Wishing” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “I Wonder” from Sleeping Beauty “Someday My Prince Will Come” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “So This Is Love” from Cinderella “Once Upon a Dream” from Sleeping Beauty “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella

Dogs vs. Cats Medley – Syndee Winters and Trevor Dion Nicholas “He’s a Tramp” from Lady and the Tramp “Everybody Wants to be a Cat” from The Aristocats

Kristoff’s Frozen Medley – Adam J. Levy “Reindeers Are Better Than People” – Frozen “Lost in the Woods” – Frozen 2

“I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from Hercules – Susan Egan with Syndee Winters and Hiba Elchikhe

– Susan Egan with Syndee Winters and Hiba Elchikhe “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King – Adam J. Levy and Trevor Dion Nicholas

– Adam J. Levy and Trevor Dion Nicholas “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas – Hiba Elchikhe

– Hiba Elchikhe “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog – Syndee Winters

– Syndee Winters Disney Villains Medley “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid – Susan Egan “Be Prepared” from The Lion King – Trevor Dion Nicholas “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled – Susan Egan “Prince Ali (Reprise)” from Aladdin – Adam J. Levy

“This Wish” from Wish – Susan Egan, Syndee Winters, Hiba Elchikhe

– Susan Egan, Syndee Winters, Hiba Elchikhe “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin – Trevor Dion Nicholas

– Trevor Dion Nicholas “A Whole New World” from Aladdin – Adam J. Levy and Hiba Elchikhe

– Adam J. Levy and Hiba Elchikhe Around the World Medley – Ensemble “it’s a small world” from it’s a small world “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid “Pressure” from Encanto “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas “Arabian Nights” from Aladdin “Into the Unkown” from Frozen 2 “Touch the Sky” from Brave “You’re Welcome” from Moana

Beauty and the Beast Medley – Susan Egan and special guest Paige O’Hara “How Does a Moment Last Forever” “Beauty and the Beast” “Belle”

“Show Yourself” from Frozen 2 – Ensemble with Paige O’Hara

Disney Hits Live: Music & Milestones was put on by Disney Concerts. Visit DisneyConcerts.com to learn more about touring and licensed Disney Concerts near you.