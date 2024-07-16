“A Whole New World” That Almost Never Was — Explore the Story of Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway in a New Series from Broadway Podcast Network

One of Disney’s most beloved animated films that inspired one of the company’s longest running Broadway musicals almost never came to be. Explore the story of the hit musical in the new podcast.

Broadway Podcast Network Aladdin on Broadway.

on Broadway. The captivating Broadway show has captured the hearts of audiences for over a decade. The new podcast is titled The Magical Making of Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway .

Hosted by 11-time Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella, the podcast will take listeners on the journey of bringing Aladdin on Broadway to life. The new series will explore the initial idea for the stage adaptation, the challenges faced during out-of-town tryouts, the determination it took to keep moving forward, and the celebration of the success of the show.

The new podcast features exclusive conversations with cast and creatives behind Aladdin. These guests include Alan Menken, Michael James Scott, James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Jacobs, Courtnery Reed, Sonya Balsara, Adi Joy and more.

These guests include Alan Menken, Michael James Scott, James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Jacobs, Courtnery Reed, Sonya Balsara, Adi Joy and more. The new podcast will appeal to Disney fans, theatre enthusiasts, and anyone captivated by story telling.

You can listen to the first 39 minute episode of the podcast here

